Superman Night Lands At Progressive Field with the Cleveland Guardians

Bring home a piece of Metropolis as Cleveland Guardians unveils a upcoming Superman Night with exclusive collectibles

Experience Cleveland as Metropolis, featured in Superman Legacy directed by James Gunn.

Limited edition Metropolis Meteors t-shirt and Superman bobblehead await fans.

Celebrating Superman's Cleveland roots, created by Siegel and Shuster in 1938.

​Superman Legacy, directed by James Gunn, prominently features Cleveland as a stand-in for Metropolis, showcasing several of the city's iconic landmarks. Filming took place over six weeks in the summer of 2024, with locations such as The Arcade, Key Tower, and Progressive Field. All of these made notable appearances in the film's trailer, like the Arcade being the backdrop for a romantic scene between Superman and Lois Lane. Another was Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians, which was transformed into the "Metropolis Meteors" stadium. The Metropolis Meteors are now returning to Cleveland as the Guardians announce a Superman Night at Progressive Field. This event will have special limited edition collectibles arriving for attendees, including an official Metropolis Meteors shirt! Superman fans can read the entire announcement below:

"Truth, Justice, and a Better Tomorrow. The Guardians are excited to host DC's Superman™ Night on Wednesday, July 23, at Progressive Field. Fans will have a chance to show off their Superman™ pride with a Metropolis Meteors t-shirt giveaway for the first 15,000 fans. Plus, purchase a special Theme Night ticket to get a seat to the game and a limited-edition Superman™ bobblehead. Whether your favorite character is Clark Kent, Krypto, or any of their other friends or foes, get your tickets now for this fun night at the ballpark."

That is right, baseball and Superman collide for one amazing night at Progressive Field, honoring the Man of Steel in an incredible way. For unaware fans, Superman's birthplace was in Cleveland, OH, and is rooted in both comic book lore and real-world history. The iconic superhero was created in 1938 by Jerry Siegel (writer) and Joe Shuster (artist), two young Jewish teenagers growing up in Cleveland, Ohio. So it is nice to see the city get transformed into a Metropolis for this latest film, and fans can still snag up tickets to the event to snag up a shirt and bobblehead.

