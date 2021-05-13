The Lord of the Rings Comes to SDCC With New Diamond Select Figures

Diamond Select Toys continues to roll out new and amazing exclusive collectibles coming to San Diego Comic Con 2021. This time it looks like their The Lord of the Rings figures are getting the exclusive treatment with a special 4000 piece figure set. Gollum and Frodo are bundled together and feature unique deco, making them stand out compared to your other figures. Frodo will receive a translucent deco as he goes invisible after wearing the one Ring of Sauron. Gollum, on the other hand, is shown quite irritated as it seems someone has seemingly stolen his PRECIOUS. These two The Lord of the Rings characters are meant to be together, and the set will also include Gollum's boat accessory. To make things even more interesting, they will both be packaged together in a special opened book package.

The Lord of the Rings Frodo & Gollum SDCC 2021 Exclusive Deluxe Action Figure Set from Diamond Select Toys is priced at $49.99. The best way to secure one for your collection would be through your local comic book shop, but pre-orders are also located online like here. With a 4000 piece size, these will surely be a must-have collectible for any The Lord of the Rings fans out there, so do not miss out.

"What has it gots in its pocketses? This exclusive two-pack of Lord of the Rings action figures lets the cat out of the bag, showing Frodo in his completely invisible mode, wearing the one Ring of Sauron. Standing right next to him is Gollum, who looks upset about someone stealing his "precious." Each 4-inch action figure features multiple points of articulation, as well as detailed sculpting and paint applications. This limited edition pair comes packaged in replica of an opening book, along with Gollum's boat. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. Limited to 4000 Pieces."

Product Features

7 inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

From The Lord of the Rings films

16 Points of articulation

Detailed sculpting

SDCC 2021 exclusive

Limited edition of 4,000

