Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, joker, Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Debuts Batman vs Joker: Eternal Enemies Premium Statue

Two enemies fates are tied together and Sideshow Collectibles captures the battle between the Clown Prince and Batman for eternity

Article Summary Sideshow unveils a Batman vs Joker: Eternal Enemies statue standing at 32 inches tall.

Collector and Exclusive editions feature swappable Joker hands and themed name plate.

Priced at $1,050, with pre-orders now live and an expected release in January 2025.

Statue depicts an intense battle amid a dynamic, debris-filled scene of Gotham City.

Prepare to witness the eternal struggle between Batman and the World's Greatest Detective, taking on Joker, The Clown Prince of Crime. Coming to life from Sideshow Collectibles, a brand new Premium Format masterpiece is on the way. Capturing the breathtaking rivalry between Batman and the Joker, this Eternal Enemies statue comes in at a whopping 32" tall. Two versions are being offered a Collector and an Exclusive, with the Exclusive Edition just featuring a Themed Name Plate. The statue depicts Batman and the Joker locked in a fierce confrontation falling through an abandoned building that is filled with breath-taking detail.

Tons of Easter Eggs are packed into this piece with swappable hands for the Joker, deadly pranks, bloody playing cards, and characters that are sculpted to perfection, that will have DC Comics pleased. Sideshow Collectibles pays homage to the timeless conflict between good and evil with this gorgeous piece, and it is no laughing matter as it comes in at a whopping $1,050. Pre-orders are live on Sideshow, with payment plans being offered, and the release date is set for January 2025. Take your DC Comics collection to new levels with this impressive statue that truly captures Eternal Enemies stuck in time.

Batman vs Joker: Eternal Enemies Premium Format Figure

"I don't want to kill you. What would I do without you? You complete me." Sideshow presents the Batman vs Joker: Eternal Enemies Premium Format™ Figure. This astounding DC collectible highlights the neverending, double-edged sword of a dynamic between the World's Greatest Detective and the Clown Prince of Crime."

"Measuring 32" tall, 18.3" wide, and 16.2" deep, the Batman vs Joker: Eternal Enemies Premium Format Figure traps two longtime rivals in an endless conflict of their own creation — and an endless freefall through an abandoned building. With his black cape burning and his fists and face bloodied, Batman prepares to land a brutal punch. The Joker, as messy and maniacal as ever, holds a trigger and an equally terrifying fish. Razor-sharp Batarangs, colorful playing cards, hidden knives, and green gas, all detritus of their ongoing war, litter the scene alongside rubble from the broken ceiling and floorboards. Will Batman save the day or will The Joker ruin it? Gotham City may never know in this ceaseless contest."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!