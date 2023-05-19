Diamond Select Toys Unleashes the Power of Marvel Comics Gods Bring home the world of Marvel Comics with Diamond Select Toys as they debut new statues featuring iconic heroes and villains

Bow before might of Gods from the Marvel Universe as Diamond Select Toys and unveils their latest statues. Three legendary characters come to life from different aspects of the marvel universe. Up first is the return of the Doctor Doom statue, which was once a Walmart exclusive. Coming in at 10" tall, the Ruler of Latveria is not backing down, with detail, Magic fists, and a skeleton base. We then travel to the World of X-Men: The Animated Series with another animated 6-inch mini-bust featuring the villain Apocalypse. This cartoon-accurate bust is packed with color and will be limited to only 3000 pieces.

Marvel fun does not in there as we enter the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor. Coming to life from Thor: The Dark World, the God of Thunder is back with a new limited edition 3000-piece bust. He is placed on a pedestal base that features an interesting portrait that will be an electrifying statue for any MCU fan. All three statues are already live for pre-order, with each set to release in Q1 2024. Fans will be able to find pre-orders for Doctor Doom here, Thor here, and Apocalypse here.

Thor, Doctor Doom, and Apocalypse, Oh My!

"MARVEL GALLERY DOCTOR DOOM PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! It's Victor Von Doom vs. prehistory in the newest Marvel Comic Gallery Diorama! The Fantastic Four foe stands on top of a pile of dinosaur skulls, his fists glowing as if preparing to take on even more giant reptiles. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Formerly a Wal-Mart exclusive. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton!"

"MARVEL THOR DARK WORLD THOR 1/6 SCALE BUST – A Gentle Giant LTD release! Return to the Dark World! Inspired by his appearance in the second Thor movie, this 1/6 scale mini-bust of the Odinson himself depicts him in his traditional garb, his hammer Mjolnir in hand. Measuring approximately 6 inches tall atop a pedestal base, this detailed portrait is limited to only 3,000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by the Silva Bros. sculpted by Joe Menna!"

"MARVEL X-MEN ANIMATED APOCALYPSE 1/7 SCALE BUST – A Diamond Select Toys release! The first mutant is here to menace your X-Men collection! Based on his appearance in the 1990s' X-Men: The Animated Series, this approximately 6-inch mini-bust features detailed sculpting and cartoon-accurate paint applications. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, if comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding!"