Diamond Summons New Statues For Lord of the Rings, TMNT, and More

It is that time of the month when new statues from Diamond Select Toys have been revealed including Lord of the Rings

Diamond Select Toys is back with some brand new statues as they unveil upcoming statues for the Fall. While new Star Wars and Marvel releases usually flood in, it is the miscellaneous statues that always stand out. There are some special new collectibles arriving this time from The Lord of the Rings, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Walking Dead. Up first is the arrival of Gandalf the White from The Lord of the Rings and the Two Towers. This wizard is back and ready to save the realm with some impressive detail and design right off the screen.

Collectors then arrive to the Image Comics world of The Walking Dead as Michonne makes her debut. Featuring a comic book sculpt, this survivor has her sword in hand, stands 10" tall, and will be a nice piece for any undead collection. Lastly, it is time to get radical with Michelangelo and Diamond Select Toys next TMNT statue. Mikey has a wicked sculpt, wields his nunchucks, and goes for some tricks on his skateboard for this statue. None of these statues are limited edition and will all stand between 9" to 10" tall, with pre-orders arriving online as well at your Local Comic Book Store. The Lord of the Rings Gandalf the White can be found right here for $75, TWD Michonne for $59.99 right here, and TMNT Michelangelo right here for $75. Cowabunga Dudes.

The Lord of the Rings Deluxe Gandalf the White PVC Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! You shall not pass… not without ordering this amazing Gallery Diorama from DST! Wearing his white robes from the second and third movies in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Gandalf holds sword and staff in hand, ready to do battle with the next orc or wizard to challenge him. Measuring approximately 9 inches tall, Gandalf is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Anissa Tchoub. In Shops: Nov 29, 2023. SRP: $75.00."

The Walking Dead (Image Comics) Michonne Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Dead or alive, you're no match for Michonne! The Walking Dead heroine is now the first in a series of Gallery Dioramas based on the original comic book! Wearing her distinctive jacket and pink skirt, while brandishing her trademark sword, Michonne stands over a sliced walker head in this approximately 10-inch PVC sculpture. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, it comes packaged in a full-color window box. Hand-sculpted by Jean St. Jean. In Shops: Nov 29, 2023. SRP: $59.99."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Gallery Deluxe Mickey Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! It's party time! The third turtle to join the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Gallery Diorama line is none other than the party dude himself, Michelangelo! Spinning his nunchuks while doing a trick on his skateboard, Michelangelo stands approximately 9 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Made of high-quality PVC, it comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by David Forrest of Kinetic Underground, sculpted by Sandro Luis Sampaio. In Shops: Nov 29, 2023. SRP: $75.00."

