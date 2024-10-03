Posted in: Collectibles, Games, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, tmnt

Exclusive TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Figures Debut from Playmates

It looks like Playmates will be including some exclusive figures with the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Collector’s Edition

After all the years Playmates has been making Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures, we have not seen a lot of video game-inspired figures. There have been TMNT arcade machines for decades, but not many figures have captured that genre until today. Limited Run Games is back with another impressive release for the hit beat-em-up game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. Inspired by the games of the 80s, Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello are back to take down Shredder and his Foot Clan. To make things better, Limited Run Games is giving this release a special box set that is filled with some extras like lithographs, the game soundtrack, and, more importantly, some exclusive figures from Playmates.

This set will include four exclusive TMNT figures featuring pixelated deco, just like the game. These figures also seem to get their signature weapons and their own video game-inspired card back, which is a nice touch. This TMNT bundle is available for the PS5 and Switch and is priced at $124.99, with a March 2025 release. This could be the only way to get this version of the turtles, so be sure to reserve a copy before it's too late.

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Collector's Edition with Figures

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge reunites Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael as they kick shell to defeat Shredder and his Foot Clan once and for all. Enjoy stunning full-color pixel art graphics and a vintage TMNT vibe that will rock you straight back to the 80s with the Ultimate Edition of the best-seller beat'em up!"

"This bodacious, beautifully realized side-scrolling beat 'em up invokes the Turtles' legendary 1987 design and pays homage to classic TMNT games like Turtles In Time. The Ultimate Edition includes four new playable characters from the Dimension Shellshock and Radical Reptiles DLCs, plus Survival Mode and exclusive color palettes!"

Includes:

Physical Copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Ultimate Edition

Complete 3 Disc Soundtrack

Deluxe Gatefold Box

Lithograph Set

Set of Four Exclusive Game Inspired Playmates Toys TMNT Figures

