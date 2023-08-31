Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, injustice ii, McFarlane Toys, superman

Dictator Superman from Injustice II Has Arrived from McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil new figures, including a deadly version of Superman

In an alternate reality, the Joker turned his sights away from Batman and wanted a challenge by targeting Superman. His deadly plan ruined the Man of Steel as he blew up the Daily Planet and tricked him into killing Lois Lane, who was also pregnant. This broke the Man of Steel, who ended up killing the Clown Prince and sent the entire DC landscape into chaos. Superman chose a darker path and wanted a peaceful planet, even if that meant it was run by fear. McFarlane Toys has announced that the Injustice 2 Superman is getting his own action figure for the DC Multiverse line. He will be a welcome addition to the growing Injustice 2 roster, is featured in his armored outfit, and comes with an extra pair of hands. Bring balance to your growing Injustice or DC Comics collection with one of the deadliest versions of Superman to arrive from McFarlane Toys. Pre-orders are already live for this new Injustice 2 figure right here for $22.99, which is set for an October 2023 release.

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Superman is featured in his outfit from the video game Injustice 2.

Superman includes extra hands and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

