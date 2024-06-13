Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, nosferatu, sdcc

Embrace the Dark with NECA's New SDCC Glow in the Dark Nosferatu

NECA is back with another San Diego Comic Con exclusive figure for 2024 as Nosferatu is getting a Retro Toy Homage figure

Article Summary NECA reveals SDCC 2024 exclusive Glow in the Dark Nosferatu figure.

7" Count Orlok retro toy homage glows and comes in vintage packaging.

Presale for this dark cinematic legend runs June 26-28 on theNECAstore.com.

Strict anti-bot policy ensures true fans get limited edition Nosferatu collectible.

Nosferatu is an iconic 1922 silent horror film that was directed by F.W. Murnau and changed the future of dark cinema. This film is an interesting yet unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, which introduced viewers to Count Orlok. Different from Dracula, Orlok is a grotesque and terrifying figure with a rat-like appearance, which only helps enhance the film's black, white, and eerie atmosphere. The plot follows real estate agent Thomas Hutter, who travels to Transylvania to finalize a property sale of Orlock's Castle. However, he discovers his plan to spread plague and death in Hutter's hometown.

After the film, Nosferatu was under legal fire from Stoker's estate, which led to an order to destroy all copies of the film. However, Nosferatu survived and gained undying cult status. NECA is now paying homage to an iconic and classic toy of Nosferatu as they debut their latest San Diego Comic Con 2024 release. Coming in at 7" tall, Count Orlok will glow in the dark and feature a tribute retro styles card back. This deadly Count will be offered at the convention and presale will go up on theNECAstore.com from June 26th – June 28th.

Nosferatu – Glow in the Dark Count Orlok (Retro Toy Homage)

"Collect the whole creepy crew of classic film monsters, all poseable and ready for action! Classic toy and horror fans alike will enjoy these loving modern tributes that draw inspiration from vintage monster toys. Combining retro toys with NECA's likeness sculpts, these 7-inch scale figures also glow in the dark! This 2024 Con Exclusive of Count Orlok from Nosferatu comes packaged on a classic tribute blister card."

"Con Exclusive Presale runs from June 26th- June 28th on theNECAstore.com. 2024 Con Exclusives will go live each day at 12 PM ET (9 AM PT). Pre-orders are LIMITED and will remain open while supplies last. Purchase limits apply with both Domestic and International shipping. (Shipping calculated at checkout. Some international exclusions apply). BOTS – BE FOREWARNED. We take a hard stance on scalping and all bot and duplicate orders will be cancelled."

