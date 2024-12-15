Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, Spidey and his Amazing Friends

Dino-Webs Comes to LEGO from Spidey And His Amazing Friends

The world of LEGO continues to expand as a new collection of building sets are on the way including Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Get ready for some more prehistoric fun as more Dino-webs action is coming soon to LEGO. Coming to life from the hit preschooler show Spidey And His Amazing Friends comes Spin with his very own mission. Electro is up to no good once again, and Spidey fans will be able to build this new Dinosaur Vehicle Chase set in just 124 pieces. Get ready for some dinosaur fun as Miles Morales aka Spin gets a new stegosaurus themed car, with Electro getting a dangerous dilophosaurus motorcycle. This set will surely help younger Spidey and His Amazing Friends start their love for LEGO early with Starter Bricks, and easy build steps. Stop Electro as she tries to steal a crystal, with mini-figures for Elector and Spin getting included. These new Spidey sets capture all the fun of the hit TV show in glorious brick form, and the Dinosaur Vehicle Chase set is priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are not live until January 2025, and be sure to check out some of the other Dino-Webs sets that are coming soon.

LEGO Spidey And His Amazing Friends – Spin vs Electro

"Treat fans of Spidey And His Amazing Friends to this buildable Super Hero toy. The Spin and Electro Dinosaur Vehicle Chase (11198) build-and-play kit is designed to develop kids' creative confidence, improve problem-solving skills and inspire endless imaginative play in boys and girls aged 4 and up."

"The set recreates action from the 'Dino-Webs' season of the Spidey And His Amazing Friends TV show. It includes 2 Super Hero minifigures and 2 push-along dino-vehicles: Miles "Spin" Morales in a stegosaurus car and Electro in a dilophosaurus motorcycle. A large web element, a crystal hidden inside a rock, plus landscaping accessories inspire kids' creative role play. Inside the box, each bag contains bricks and a large Starter Brick for a quick-to-build model and character, so play gets started quickly. Intuitive instructions are provided in the form of a colorful picture-story guide."

