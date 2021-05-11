Beast Kingdom Reveals New Magical Disney D-Stage Statues

Beast Kingdom captures the magic of classic Disney film with their newest set of D-Stage statues. Three films come to life right before fans eyes with Aladdin, Up, and The Lion King that are loaded with remarkable detail. Each statue features beautifully sculpted designs starting with Aladdin, who is in the Cave of Wonders with Abu, Genie, and the Flying Carpet. Treasure and wonder surround Aladdin as his sights are set on what to do with his three wishes from Genie's lamp. It is all Hakuna Matata with the Lion King as it's a simple life once again for Simba, Timon, and Pumba. Beast Kingdom brings the jungle to life in this Disney D-Stage design capturing the freedom of the kingless jungle.

Last but not least, we are going on a sky-high adventure with Carl, Doug, Russel, and Kevin from Up. Carl's house is floating from his balloons, and his companions are placed in dramatic position on the clouds in the surrounding area. Each of these Disney D-Stage designs re very well crafted and will be an amazing piece in any Disney collection. Beast Kingdom is offering two versions of each statue with preassembled versions and versions that collectors will have to put together themselves. Assemble spices are priced at $35.99, with dissembled ones coming in at $29.99 and both can be found here, and all are set to release later this year.

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is proud to present a selection of D-Stage, 'Staging Your Dreams' dioramas from the magical world of Disney and Pixar! Three of some of the most celebrated animated classics are brought to life in snapshots from famous scenes. Aladdin, Lion King and Pixar's UP are all represented in their animated glory. Come on a journey of wonder with the classic characters, cherished by adults and children alike and take home a magical trio of friends you know and adore."

"Diorama Stage-075/076-Disney Class Series" will be available in two packaging versions to provide fans with more options for collections. Standard version (Transparent color box): A one-piece molded product, packed into a transparent color box. The product itself cannot be disassemble. New version (Close color box): The items are separated into various smaller part and packed in a color paper box with heat-sealed bags. Collector need to assemble the product by yourselves. A simple assembling manual is included."