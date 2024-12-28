Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: disney, star wars

Disney Debuts Star Wars Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Replica

Stellan Gios is a shining exemplar of Jedi ideals and was introduced in Disney's Star Wars: The High Republic era. As a seasoned Jedi Master and a member of the Jedi Council, Stellan embodies discipline, wisdom, and leadership in this new era. Stellan serves as a mentor to younger Jedi, guiding them through the challenges posed by the Nihil and other threats. He is also quite known for his impeccable skills with a lightsaber, which is a signature blue lightsaber with a crossguard hilt. This elegant lightsaber is a fine tool and features the elements of the High Republic Era, with gold, silver, and black elements.

Disney is slowly but surely bringing The High Republic to life, and now Stellan Gios is getting his own Legacy Lightsaber from Disney Parks. This beauty has just hit shopDisney, allowing collectors to save that plane ticket and get this beauty right to them. Star Wars fans will notice the Rebel Alliance Starbird insignia as well as a folding guard. The lightsaber gets its own hinged case, and a lightsaber blade will enhance this lightsaber with lights and sounds, but it is sold separately. The High Republic awaits for $179.99, with the lightsaber being able to be purchased right now.

Star Wars Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Replica

"A legendary Jedi Knight during the time of the High Republic, Stellan Gios was revered for his deep connection to the Force and his unwavering dedication to the Republic. Admired throughout the galaxy for his wisdom and skill, Gios stood as a guardian of peace and justice. Now, his legacy passes on to you when you take hold of this Stellan Gios Lightsaber hilt."

Lightsaber Hilt inspired by Stellan Gios in the Star Wars saga

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Rebel Alliance Starbird insignia on front of case

Guard folds up

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade in blue, sold separately

in blue, sold separately Battery case in handle

