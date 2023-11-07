Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, mickey mouse

Disney Lorcana Spotlight – Jeremy's Pick – The Brave Little Tailor

In preparation for Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn, we are showcasing all the cards from Chapter One, including Card Spotlights

Article Summary Disney Lorcana is a captivating new card game from Ravensburger that showcases Disney's iconic characters.

The game's new set, Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn, will be released later this month.

A highlight of the game's cards is Mickey Mouse in his role as the Brave Little Tailor from the 1938 short film.

Fans can expect more Lorcana Spotlights in the lead-up to the release of Rise of the Floodborn.

Disney Lorcana is a delightful new card game that celebrates the enchanting universe of Disney. Ravensburger really changed the game from their board games and puzzles to a beautifully crafted Trading Card Game. The game brings Disney's beloved characters to life in a unique and captivating way like never before. Strategy, skill, and the charm of Disney come to life, and a new set of cards are on the way, with Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn releasing later this month. As we prepare for this new set, we are shining a spotlight on some of the game's captivating cards, like Mickey Mouse in his daring role as the Brave Little Tailor.

The Brave Little Tailor: A Classic Disney Tale

This card pays tribute to a classic Disney short film, which was released all the way back in 1938. In this charming tale, Mickey Mouse takes on the role of a humble tailor who ends up becoming a legendary giant slayer. As the newly appointed Royal High Killer of the Giant, Mickey must lie his way to the top and take on this giant in the hopes of marrying Princess Minnie if he can succeed. The story is filled with action, adventure, daring feats, and a happily-ever-after ending. Ravensburger showcasing Mickey Mouse as The Brave Little Tailor does just that with fun artwork and a sought-after card that Lorcana fans are still hunting down. While there are other versions of Mickey in Chapter One, this version seems to really stand out compared to the rest in collections and decks.

It is not just a visual delight of this Brave Little Tailor, but it is the opportunity to revisit a fun piece of Disney history. As one of the earliest short films featuring Mickey Mouse, it is nice to see the hero return to this day and age and bigger than ever. The card's artwork beautifully captures the essence of the character and the adventurous spirit of the short film and can easily turn the tide in any game. Cards like this easily serve as a delightful reminder of the legacy that Disney' has created and Mickey's iconic status in the world of animation. Fans can check out everything Disney Lorcana offers right here, and stay tuned for a general release of Rise of the Floodborn on December 1. If you need more Lorcana Spotlights from Bleeding Cool, then be sure to check out Kaitlyn's Pick with Maleficent as a Monsterous Dragon here.

