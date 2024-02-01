Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, princess and the frog, Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Disney Parks Debuts Limited Edition Tiana's Bayou Adventure Pin

Disney is getting dedicated Parks fans ready for the upcoming Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride with a limited edition collectors pin set

Disney Parks has made many changes over the decades since its opening, especially with the removal and introduction of rides. The latest and most significant change was to change Disney Parks' Splash Mountain into something more modern and inclusive for Disney fans. Splash Mountain was initially based on the controversial film Song of the South, which features some questionable themes for this day and age. However, things are changing as the charm and magic of The Princess and the Frog will replace Splash Mountain with Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure will transport Disney guests into the heart of New Orleans and the mystical bayous of Louisiana. The ride is set for a Late 2024 opening, but Disney is getting fans ready as they celebrate Black History Month with a limited-release pin. Disney pin collectors are widely known, and now collectors can get their hands on this limited and gorgeous release featuring Tiana's tiara on a pillow. The pin is designed by Imagineer Brittany L. Smith and is placed on a collector's card with the concept art illustrations for the ride. Tiana's Bayou Adventure awaits fans for $19.99 and can be found online with shopDisney and in-person at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Disney Parks – Tiana's Bayou Adventure Pin

"Tiana's tiara is artfully reproduced in bas relief on this very special cloisonné pin celebrating Black History Month. This collector's keepsake is mounted on a card with concept art illustrations for the upcoming Tiana's Bayou Adventure attraction by Imagineer Brittany L. Smith. Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort."

Limited Release

Designed by Brittany L.Smith

Celebrating Black History Month

Sculpted bas relief pin

Features Tiana's tiara on a pillow

Enameled cloisonné

Goldtone finish

Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp

Mickey icon pin back

Comes on deluxe custom card with concept art illustrations for Tiana's Bayou Adventure attraction coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Inspired by Disney's The Princess and the Frog (2009)

