Disney Parks Star Wars Legacy Ki-Adi-Mundi Lightsaber Arrives Online

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Walt Disney World as a Galaxy’s Edge legacy Star Wars lightsaber hilt arrives online

Crafted with detail, this hilt is inspired by the memorable Jedi Master from Star Wars.

Attachable blade sold separately, offering light and sound effects for ultimate immersion.

Collector's dream: Includes a hilt case with Rebel insignia, perfect for Star Wars fans.

Ki-Adi-Mundi is a Cerean Jedi Master who was a prominent member of the Jedi High Council during the prequel era of Star Wars. He is recognizable by his elongated head and white beard, with Ki-Adi-Mundi first appearing in The Phantom Menace (1999). One interesting thing about this Jedi Master was that he was allowed to have a family due to the low birthrate of his species. In The Acolyte, it was recently discovered that his species lived longer than expected, which, oddly enough, caused a lot of controversy among fans. Ki-Adi played a significant role in the Clone Wars, and sadly, his campaign would end on the snowy world of Mygeeto. However, all is not lost, as his lightsaber has been recovered by Disney Parks for Galaxy's Edge.

Their unique line of Legacy Lightsabers, brings iconic heroes and villains from the Star Wars galaxy to life in a glorious way. These replicas are usually only offered at the park, but some make it online through shopDisney, and Ki-Adi-Mundi's has done just that. Featuring that sweet hinged case with Rebel Starbird insignia, this legacy lightsaber is faithfully crafted right off of the screen. This is just the hilt, but when attached to the separately sold blade, it will have lights and sound. Star Wars collectors can purchase a Legacy Lightsaber from a member of the Jedi Council for $159.99 right on shopDisney now. But what about the Wookies?!

Star Wars Ki-Adi-Mundi Lightsaber Hilt

'Impossible," Ki-Adi-Mundi said, "the Sith have been extinct for a millennium." It was unwavering beliefs such as this that led to great tragedy and the Cerean Jedi's own demise. Cold and dispassionate, and often incorrect in his calculations, Ki-Ad-Mundi was ultimately cut down in battle. Sure to bring you much better luck, this Ki-Adi-Mundi Lightsaber hilt is a highly detailed replica that features authentic sound and light effects when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately."

Includes hilt and case

Hilt case features hinged lid and lined interior

Rebel Starbird insignia on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades , Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately Inspired by the Star Wars saga

