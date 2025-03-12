Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Disney Parks Unveils New Mara Jade Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber

Disney Parks is stepping into the Expanded Universe as they debut a new Legacy Lightsaber collectible featuring Mara Jade

Disney has been starting to confuse Star Wars fans lately as they continue to dive into "non-canon" events. Before Disney acquired the rights to Star Wars, there was a massive extended universe of Star Wars, including some major novels like the Timothy Zahn Thrawn Trilogy. These stories took place after the events of Return of the Jedi and would be the set sequel ideas for decades. It was in Heir to the Empire in 1991 that fans were introduced to the Emperor's Hand, Mara Jade. She was a highly skilled Force-sensitive operative serving Emperor Palpatine and carrying out secret missions across the galaxy. Mara was loyal to the Empire, and before his death, the Emperor influenced her to kill Luke Skywalker. Years and many conflicts later, she would eventually become the wife of Luke, and they would even have a kid together, pushing the Star Wars universe to new heights.

Disney Parks is now honoring the legacy of Mara Jade as they debut a new Legacy Lightsaber. That is right. The Emperor's Hand Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber dropped online, and more are being found at the park. This special set is limited to 3500 pieces and comes with a variant cover for issue #1 of Star Wars: The Emperor's Hand. Like other Legacy Lightsabers, this one will work with the attachable Disney Parks blade showing off her purple blade. The Mara Jade Legacy Lightsaber set is priced at $325, being offered at Disney's Hollywood Studios Tatooine Traders, Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities, and shopDisney.

Star Wars Mara Jade Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber

"The Emperor's Hand Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber set is designed to showcase Mara Jade's transition from an agent of the Empire / Palpatine to an extremely powerful Jedi and wife of Luke Skywalker. The set will include a highly detailed Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, a limited comic book with a variant cover from the classic comic Star Wars Mara Jade by The Emperor's Hand (issue #1), an individually numbered insert, and fancy wooden box packaging with sliding doors and a design that's half Empire symbol/half New Jedi Order symbol. The lightsaber hilt will illuminate purple when a Legacy Lightsaber Blade is attached."

