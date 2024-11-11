Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: batman returns, Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Danny DeVito is The Penguin with Beast Kindom from Batman Returns

Beast Kingdom has unveiled their latest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure release as The Penguin is back from Batman Returns

Article Summary Danny DeVito's Penguin returns in Beast Kingdom's new Batman Returns figure release.

Figures capture Penguin's iconic look with aristocratic and grotesque designs.

Pre-order now for Penguin Deluxe at $134.99, standard at $99.99.

Figures limited to 3,000 sets worldwide, perfect for Batman collectors.

The Penguin just ended on MAX, giving The Batman fans a truly wonderful yet wicked looking in to Gotham City. However, this is not the first time we have seen Oswald on the big screen as Danny DeVito took up the ole back in 1992 with Batman Returns. That version featured the Penguin as a more grotesque, tragic figure abandoned by his wealthy parents due to his deformities. He would then be, oddly enough, raised by penguins in Gotham's sewers, resenting society, only to rise up to seek both revenge and acceptance from Gotham's citizens. Now, Beast Kingdom is bringing this deadly DC Comics villain to life with a nice assortment of Batman Returns figures as part of their Dynamic 8ction Heroes line.

Two main figures will be released, standing 6" tall, with the first showing off his more aristocratic look with a top hat, umbrella, jacket, and a penguin companion. There is also his more grotesque look with a different sewer design with eaten fish, a bucket, an umbrella, and another penguin pal. Beast Kingdom will also have a Penguin Legion set, which will allow you to build up your army to take down Batman. Collectors can pre-order all of these figures now with the Deluxe (Top Hat) at $134.99, standard at $99.99, and Penguin Legions at $34.99, all with a. June 2025 release date.

Batman Returns Dynamic 8ction Heroes The Penguin

"In Batman Returns, Danny DeVito's portrayal of the Penguin, Oswald Cobblepot, is one of cinema's most iconic villains. As Gotham City's criminal mastermind, the Penguin combines intelligence and strategy with a tragic backstory and desire for acceptance, making him one of Batman's most compelling foes."

"This figure faithfully captures the Penguin's dark look from the film. The head sculpt highlights the facial details, rooted hair creates his messy locks, and the skin texture reflects his unique expression. The body replicates his rounded physique and signature gray suit. The coat, made of quality fabric, includes brown velvet-like accents on the collar and cuffs, with interior details like lining and pockets. This figure has 18 points of articulation and includes interchangeable hands, along with the signature umbrella, mini weaponized penguin, bucket, fish, and an extra set of hands. Limited to 3,000 sets worldwide, with a collector's certificate., this is a must-have for Penguin fans."

