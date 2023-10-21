Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Aladdin, Beast Kingdom, disney, tangled, the little mermaid

Disney Princess Falling in Love Dioramas Revealed by Beast Kingdom

Some of your favorite Disney Princesses are back as Beast Kingdom debuts their newest Falling in Love diorama statue series

Love is in the air as Beast Kingdom debuts their latest set of Disney collectibles with some iconic Disney Princesses. Six legendary Princesses have arrived for the new Falling in Love Mini Egg Attack Diorama Collection. Each of these lovely ladies comes in at 3" tall and brings them all to life with a magic base and backdrop. The six Disney Princesses are Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Rapunzel from Tangled, Jasmine from Aladdin, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella from Cinderella. All of these ladies are dressed up to perfection and will be a delightful set of Disney collectibles for any home or office. Beast Kingdom is selling the whole set of six for $99.99, they are set for a February 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Disney Princess Falling in Love Diorama Statues

"Do you have a favorite Disney character that inspired you as you grew up? Disney's Princesses are among the most inspirational figures in pop culture history, an integral part of the brand that has brought joy to generations of fans. Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' proudly brings this joy into the real world through the new 'Falling in Love' Mini Egg Attack (MEA) Diorama collection. This series features six well-known princesses who have graced our screens: Rapunzel with her long hair, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Jasmine from Aladdin, the wise Belle, and even Ariel, the little mermaid, in a new gown, each captured in a dancing pose."

"These figures are meticulously crafted to bring their intricate features and poses to life, allowing you to relive the excitement of childhood. Complete this essential series, exclusively available at official Beast Kingdom outlets, to take yourself or your children back to those cherished memories."

