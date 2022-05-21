Disney Princesses Receive Stone Statue Busts from Beast Kingdom

Disney Princesses arrive at Beast Kingdom with some brand new plaster-portrait bust statues. Some of your favorite Disney Princess are back as they get unique sculpted busts similar to sculpted greek statues. Four princesses are here with Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Jasmine from Aladdin, and Rapunzel from Tangled. Each princess is placed on a sculpted column with each featuring a unique emblem from each of their movies. All four princesses are beautifully sculpted and will stand roughly 6" tall, making them perfect display pieces for any home or office. Beast Kingdom did an excellent job with these four statues, and I hope more Disney Princesses come in the future for this fun line. Pre-orders are live for $35.99 each, with a February 2023 release, and all four can be found right here.

"Beast Kingdom, 'The Entertainment Experience Brand' is proud to present the latest plaster-portrait 'BUST' series focusing on a selection of classic Disney Princess characters. The four princesses on show exemplify the delicate, timelessness and charm of some of the most beloved animated characters in history. Each bust includes a base with an engraving of a special emblem that represents a theme from their respective movies!"

Ariel, the mermaid princess is seen with her sea shell.

Belle, from Beauty and The Beast has her red rose.

Jasmine, from the Aladdin movie has a magic lamp.

Tangled's Rapunzel is seen with the infamous guided sundial.

"A very special collection of Disney princess statues not to be missed. Pick your favorite, or better yet collect them all only from an authorized Beast Kingdom outlet. "

Product Measurements：Approx 15.2 cm Release Date: Q4, 2022 (10-12)

Release Date: Q4, 2022 (10-12) (Ship according to manufacturing schedule)