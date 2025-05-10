Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego

Disney's LEGO Magic Kingdom Castle Returns to shopDisney

Clear some space as the sought-after Magic Kingdom Castle set from LEGO is back in stock with shopDisney in all of its glory

This detailed LEGO set includes 4,837 pieces and stands an impressive 31.5 inches tall for stunning display.

Features 8 beloved Disney minifigures: Cinderella, Snow White, Rapunzel, Tiana, and their princes.

Includes interactive castle rooms, secret Disney Easter eggs, and special references for collectors to enjoy.

Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom stands as one of the most recognizable and magical symbols. Opening alongside the park in 1971, the castle was designed to inspire wonder and imagination for adults and kids alike. Standing at a whopping 189 feet tall, this castle acts as the centerpiece of Magic Kingdom and is visible from almost every part of the park. Beyond its stunning visuals, the castle serves a narrative function, inviting guests into the world of Disney to live out their magical adventures. This beautiful piece of art actually has its very own set from LEGO with the Walt Disney World Castle that was created just for Disney Parks and has a mighty 4,837 pieces.

This highly sought-after set has been out for years but has finally returned online with shopDisney! The Magic Kingdom Castle stands 31.5" tall and is loaded with Disney Easter eggs and has 8 LEGO Minifigures. This consists of Snow White, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, and all of their companion Princes. From a spinning dance floor in the grand ballroom, to an enchanted fireplace, this castle is loaded with fun for all ages. Collectors can purchase the LEGO Disney Castle right now on shopDisney, so get yours before they vanish again.

LEGO Magic Kingdom Castle – Walt Disney World

"Share your love of Disney Princess characters and their partners with this LEGO set inspired by Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Featuring nearly five thousand pieces, this detailed set showcases different rooms, classic Disney references and nostalgic details, all in a Fantasyland Castle designed for display. Features include a spinning dancefloor in the grand ballroom and an 'enchanted' fireplace that rotates to reveal the iconic spinning wheel from Sleeping Beauty. To bring the castle to life are eight LEGO minifigures from some of Disney's most beloved fairytales."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort

Set # 43222

4,837 pieces

Includes eight LEGO minifigures: Cinderella, Prince Charming, Snow White, the Prince, Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Rapunzel, and Flynn Ryder

Buildable multi-level Fantasyland Castle full of rooms, details, features and functions

Special time capsule commemorating a range of Disney movies

Inspired by Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

