Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: iron studios, Marvel Studios, Threezero

DLX Iron Man Mark 6 (Battle Damaged) Suit Lands at threezero

Enhance your Hall of Armor as threezero debuts their new DLX Iron Man Mark 6 suit with an updated Battle Damaged deco

Article Summary DLX Iron Man Mark 6 (Battle Damaged) joins threezero’s lineup with stunning new battle-worn detailing

This 6.9" die-cast figure boasts realistic dents, scuffs, and bullet holes from Iron Man 2’s finale

Features include LED light-up eyes and Arc Reactor, plus swappable hands and special laser effects

Preorders for the Marvel Studios Iron Man Mark 6 Battle Damaged Edition are open now at $119.99

Get ready to take flight and add a new suit of Iron Man to your threezero DLX Hall of Armor collection. The Iron Man Mark VI (Battle-Damaged) DLX Figure has just been revealed by threezero and will take fans back to the final act of Iron Man 2. Tony Stark finds himself face to face with Whiplash and his armor of deadly drones, and with the help of War Machine, they might have a chance. Made with die-cast metal parts, this 6.9" tall figure features new battle damage deco with sculpted dents, bullet holes, and scuffs that reflect the heat of the battle.

This Armored Avenger will also come loaded with LED light-up features in the eyes and Arc Reactor. Other included accessories are interchangeable hands, laser effect parts, and the micro-munition missile launcher. Despite its compact size, this figure brings Iron Man faithfully to life from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one can always use a battle-damaged suit for those action sequence displays. Preorders for the The Infinity Saga DLX Iron Man Mark 6 (Battle Damaged Ver.) are already live for $119.99 with a Q1 2026 release.

Marvel Studios – DLX Iron Man Mark 6 (Battle Damaged)

"threezero and Marvel Studios are excited to present the DLX Iron Man Mark 6 (Battle Damaged) as the latest release in the Marvel DLX series. With threezero's exceptional craftsmanship, the DLX Mark 6 (Battle Damaged) Armor brings the iconic cinematic hero to life. The figure features meticulously-sculpted bullet holes and scratch marks on the helmet, chest, thighs, and body; all enhanced by realistic battle damage details, creating an uneven war-torn texture."

"With threezero's metallic coating painting and the inclusion of die-cast parts, the DLX Iron Man Mark 6 (Battle Damaged) faithfully replicates its appearance from the movies. The DLX Mark 6 (Battle Damaged) includes the laser system equipped with special effect parts, along with a movie-accurate micro-munition missile launcher. It also features anti-tank missiles stored in each arm and Smart Micro-guns."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!