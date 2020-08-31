Doctor Doom Gets New Retro Marvel Legends Figure from Hasbro

Hasbro has surprised Marvel fans today with a new Marvel Legends Vintage Collection figure. This time we are getting our first Fantastic Four Vintage figure with the infamous Doctor Doom! The 6-inch figure will feature premium detail and articulation. Inspired by the Fantastic Four comics, Doctor Doom is shown wearing his classic costume and will come with a nice variety of accessories. He will come with the Ultimate Nullifier, pistol, magic effects, two magical books, interchangeable hands, and jet pack boosters. Of course, the biggest part of this figure is the retro packaging that will be a big hit for older collectors.

This marks the third Marvel Comics group to get the Vintage Marvel Legends collection. Joining the ranks of the X-Men and Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four vintage collection starts out strong with Doctor Doom. Fans will defiantly be curious to see what the other Fantastic Four Vintage figures will look like after seeing this bad boy. The Marvel Legends Retro Collection Dr. Doom is priced at $19.99. Doom is set to start his masterplan once again in November 2020, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Victor Von Doom is bent on complete world domination. As Doctor Doom, he applies unlimited resources to square off against his arch nemeses, the Fantastic Four!

