Doctor Strange Joins Iron Studios Avengers x Thanos 1/10 Statue Series

Iron Studios is back with an impressive set of new 1/10 art scale statues including the Sorcerer Supreme himself, Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange is Marvel Comics' Master of the Mystic Arts and was created by Steve Ditko and first appeared in Strange Tales #110. Dr. Stephen Strange is a brilliant neurosurgeon, but after a terrible car accident, he severely damaged his hands. He searched for ways to heal this accident, which led him to the Ancient One, who taught him the ways of sorcery and mysticism. Embracing his new powers and destiny, Doctor Strange becomes the Sorcerer Supreme, taking up the job of protector of Earth against magical and mystical threats. Armed with powerful artifacts like the Eye of Agamotto and the Cloak of Levitation, he battles formidable foes such as Dormammu, Baron Mordo, and even the Mad Titan himself, Thanos.

Iron Studios continues to bring the Marvel Comics Infinity Gauntlet arc to life with new Avengers Vs. Diorama statues. Doctor Strange is now joining the fight with a truly epic and highly detailed comic-inspired statue. Coming in at 18.5" tall, the Sorcerer Supreme is featured levitating with some ancient mystical artifact below him. Thanos will not know what hit him with this magical and colorful 1/10 statue that is priced at $$279.99. The Doctor will now join Iron Man and Thor with this cosmic battle diorama, and pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store with a Q2 2025 release.

Doctor Strange Deluxe – Thanos x Avengers Diorama

"With his vast mastery of the mystical arts, Earth's Sorcerer Supreme manipulates energies beyond human comprehension, supported by his protectors, the trinity of entities known as the Vishanti, composed of Agamotto, Hoggoth, and Oshtur. The fearless wizard floats with the powers of his enchanted cloak called the Cloak of Levitation, above ruins and jagged rocks, fragments of an insane temple created in tribute to the entity of Death by his mad admirer from Titan."

"With a stern countenance and incisive eyes, wearing the powerful artifact called the Eye of Agamotto on his chest, Iron Studios presents the classic version of the master of mystical arts from Marvel universe in the statue "Dr. Strange Deluxe – Thanos x Avengers Comics – BDS Art Scale 1/10", inspired by the comics in which Earth's mightiest heroes face the threat of the mad Titan named Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet."

