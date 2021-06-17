Donald Duck is Back With New Disney Figure From Beast Kingdom

Everyone's favorite quick tempered duck is back as Beast Kingdom reveals their new Donald Duck Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. Disney fans will now be able to have their own Donald Duck adventure with this highly detailed and articulated figure. Featured in his classic sailor costume, Beast Kingdom brings this beloved Disney character to life with a nice assortment of accessories. With 12 points of articulation, Donald will get 2 swappable face sculpts, 2 beak sculpts 4 replaceable yes, and 3 replacement hands. Standing 6.3 inches tall, Disney fans will not want to miss out on this awesome figure, and while price and pre-orders are not known just yet, fans will be able to find him here shortly. Be sure to also check out the new Disney Mickey Mouse figure also coming soon from Beast Kingdom to add that Disney magic to your office, collection, or home.

"Disney wouldn't be what it is today without the famous 'Donald Duck' and his sailor inspired character! A staple of Disney's famous line-up, Donald Duck has been in some of the most cherished stories in television, print and cinematic history! From his cute way of speaking, to his often changeable mood, Donald Duck is a character that is just as famous as Mickey in his own unique way! Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is therefore proud to introduce the DAH-042-Classic Donald Duck action figure from the 'Dynamic 8ction Heroes' range!"

"Get ready for a highly articulable figure, with detailed design and a real fabric costume to boot! A classic take on the now well-known sailor costume and hat that has been ingrained in popular culture. Accurate design and paint work showcase the snow-white body and orange beak, with replaceable head, beaks and hands all allowing for the ultimate in customization! Want to show off an angry Donald, or maybe a happy duck clasping his hands with joy ? The sky is the limit with the DAH-042 figure, so make sure yours is ordered today! "

DAH-042 Disney Classic Donald Duck Included accessories:

Classic Donald Duck design, with 12 points of articulation

Interchangeable face sculpts (regular, angry)

Interchangeable beak sculpts (closed, open)

Four (4) replaceable eyes (looking: up, down, left and right)

Three (3) pairs of replaceable hands (open, gripped, holding)