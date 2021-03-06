The Dragonborn Returns as Pure Arts Reveals New Skyrim Figure

We return to the magical and fantasy world of the hit Bethesda video game Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim as Pure Arts unveils their newest 1/6 scale figure. The Dragonborn is back and ready to slay some dragons with his new 12.5" figure, the is packed with detail and accessories. Pure Arts are offering two different versions of the Dragon with Standard and Deluxe versions. Both figures include detailed armor with faux fur trim, removable helmets, and custom base. Both Skyrim figures will also include 4 swappable hands, incinerate spell, sword and sheath, shield, battle axe, and a throwing axe. The Deluxe version includes all of the Standard accessories as well as a war axe, mace, bow and quiver, long sword, weapon rack, and much more.

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been re-released over and over, and it is a blast every single time. This Pure Arts figure is packed with all the right accessories that will allow collectors to show off their own version of the Dragonborn. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Dragonborn 1/6 Scale Figure from Pure Arts is set to release at the end of 2021. Pre-orders are live, and the Standard is priced at $209.99 and found here, while the Deluxe is priced at $289.99 and found here.

"In their tongue, he is Dovahkiin, Dragonborn." PureArts introduces the latest figure in their 1/6 scale articulated collection, the last Dragonborn from Bethesda's Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Prophesied upon Alduin's Wall, brought to life by PureArts Studio in a standard version or Deluxe Edition that includes a rack of weapons to arm the Dragonborn to fulfill his ultimate destiny. Standard Edition Weapons include: Display stand, a sword with scabbard, dagger, shield, incinerate spell, and removable helmet. Deluxe Edition Weapons include Standard Edition accessories (Display stand, a sword with scabbard, dagger, shield, incinerate spell, and removable helmet), PLUS war axe, mace, bow and quiver, long sword, war hammer, battle axe, weapon rack, Wall of Storms spell and Ice Spear spell.

Features:

Standard Edition includes Dragonborn, 4 interchangeable hands set, incinerate spell and basic weapons

Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition accessories plus 7 extra weapons and 2 additional attack spells

Weapons display rack

Detailed armor and faux-fur trim

Removable horned helmet

Custom base and stand