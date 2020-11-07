Dumbo Trains to Fly in New Disney Statue From Beast Kingdom

The circus is back in town Beast Kingdom announces another Disney D-Stage statue. Dumbo and his companion Timothy Q. Mouse have returned once again. The 1941 Disney animated classic film can now be relieved once again with this amazing statue that is packed with detail and bright, vivid color. The statue will stand roughly 6 inches tall and will feature 360 modeling technology capturing bases, scenes, and characters with incredible detail. Beast Kingdom captures the circus and Dumbo in this loving collectible as he prepares for flight. Each includes an item of the base really brings a great dynamic feel to the flying elephant.

I am super glad that Beast Kingdom included Timothy Q. Mouse in this statue. He is an important character in the film, and it doesn't get enough of the spotlight during most of the Dumbo collectibles. Disney fans will not want to miss out on this dynamic duo, and I'll bring have fun and adorable vibes to your growing collection or office space. The Dumbo Diorama Stage statue from Beast Kingdom will be priced at $33.99. They are expected to fly onto your shelves in April 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"In 1941 brought another slam-run for Disney with the release of their 4th classic: 'Dumbo'! The story of a young circus elephant born with a pair of extraordinary large ears, which at first is the subject of ridicule. Yet with perseverance Dumbo literally rises above his difficulties by learning to fly, and in flight we see Dumbo in the D-Stage diorama surrounded by fun balloons soaring in the sky above with Timothy Q the mouse in tow, finally finding stardom and respect!

Using 360-degree, detailed 3D modeling technology as well as including an immense amount of details with each title included as a logo on the base, scenes and characters are realized in incredibly fine details. Standing at 15cm in height, each diorama perfectly fits with the Beast Kingdom selection of D-Stage Disney collectibles. So make sure you add the entire set today to the ever growing roster of Disney characters and take home a little bit of classic magic today!"