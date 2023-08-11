Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, optimus prime, transformers

Transformers Missing Link C-01 Optimus Prime with Trailer Rolls Out

The Leader of the Autobots has arrived from Hasbro with some new Transformers figures featuring new versions of the hero

The 40th anniversary of the Transformers has arrived, and Hasbro is sure to celebrate in style. Hasbro is bringing back some classics for this celebration, including an updated G1 classic with Takara Tomy. The Leader of the Autobots is back with the Missing Link C-01 Convoy Optimus Prime that takes collectors back to 1984 with a retro design that updates his features. From modern articulation, new accessories, and even his signature battle station trailer. Transformers G1 fans will get to bring home Optimus Prime with his Energon Axe and the Matrix of Leadership. His iconic semi-truck transforming mode is featured and gives fans a blast from the past. The Transformers Masterpiece Missing Link C-01 Optimus Prime with Trailer is priced at $119.99 and set for a May 2024 release. Pre-orders can be found right here with a September 7, 2023, closing date, so get yours today.

Transformers Missing Link C-01 Optimus Prime With Trailer

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link C-01 Optimus Prime! Celebrate 40 years of Transformers toys with this figure, featuring classic toy design updated to be fully poseable! This action figure converts from robot to semi truck and comes with a trailer that converts into a battle station. Comes with Roller, Ion blaster, Energon Axe, Matrix of Leadership, hose, refueling pump and adapter, Roller tire, missile, and secret film accessories. Place a finger over the heat-sensitive sticker on the figure to reveal a hidden design."

Includes Figure, 10 accessories, character card, and instructions.

TRANSFORMERS 40TH ANNIVERSARY: This Missing Link C-01 Optimus Prime figure celebrates 40 years of Transformers robots by modifying the original G1 Optimus Prime toy design to be fully poseable!

ENHANCED POSEABILITY: Optimus Prime action figure is fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability in action poses

2 ICONIC MODES: Transformers Optimus Prime action figure converts between robot mode and semi truck mode

TRAILER INCLUDED: This figure comes with the classic G1 trailer toy that can attach to the figure in vehicle mode. Trailer converts into a battle station

CLASSIC FEATURES & ACCESSORIES: Comes with Roller, Ion blaster, Energon Axe, Matrix of Leadership, hose, refueling pump and adapter, Roller tire, missile, and secret film accessories. Includes heat-sensitive sticker that reveals a hidden design

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Transformers figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

EXCLUSIVE CHARACTER CARD: Comes with a Japanese-language character card for the Optimus Prime figure

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!