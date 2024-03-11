Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: d&d, dungeons & dragons, NECA

Dungeons & Dragons 50th Retro Warduke NECA Figure Revealed

NECA is getting ready for Walmart Con with an impressive selection of exclusive figures including Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary fun

Article Summary NECA unveils a special Warduke figure for D&D's 50th Anniversary at Walmart Con.

Warduke comes with custom weapons and retro paint deco reminiscent of the 80s.

The exclusive action figure is available for pre-order at $29.99 on March 14.

Collectors can snag the 7" Scale Warduke figure in classic blister card packaging.

This year kicks off the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, and NECA is celebrating with some impressive new figures. Releasing as part of their Ultimate line, NECA is paying homage to the iconic action figures that Dungeons & Dragons collectors played within the 80s. Some iconic characters are back with brand new deco to match their classic action-figure appearances, including the arrival of Warduke. Originally introduced as an adversary for players to overcome, Warduke is an iconic and villainous fighter from the universe of D&D. Due to his design and skill, Warduke quickly became an iconic figure within the game's lore and among players.

Known for his dark and imposing appearance, Warduke usually features blue and yellow armor, with an iconic helmet and an array of weapons to slay the day with. NECA has brought this infamous design back for Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary and is giving him his own blister card. Warduke will come with two daggers, a sword, a removable magic effect for his blade, and a shield. NECA will be bringing this 50th Anniversary figure first to Walmart for Walmart Con, which will arrive this week. Pre-orders will arrive online on March 14 at 3 PM EST right on the Walmart Collector Con page for $29.99.

Dungeons and Dragons – 50th Anniversary Edition Warduke

"Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons with NECA and WizKids! For this special occasion, we have reimagined the classic Warduke action figure release for the modern collector's market, with special touches to celebrate 50 years of D&D. Featuring a retro paint deco, evil mercenary Warduke fights for coin with a fearsome set of weapons – longsword with attachable flame effect, short sword, dagger, and skull shield."

"This 50th Anniversary Warduke action figure comes on blister card packaging that is a tribute to the original release. Tune in to the Walmart Collector Con Livestream on March 14th at 3pm ET and be the first to shop the Dungeons and Dragons – 7″ Scale Figure – 50th Anniversary Warduke action figure! Get it first at Walmart!"

