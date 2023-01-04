Dungeons & Dragons Human Rogue Forge Figure Arrives from Hasbro

Even more figures from the upcoming live-action film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves have arrived. It looks like Hasbro has surprisingly dropped their new and upcoming Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive line. This brand new series kicks off a whole new set of 6" action figures for D&D fans. It is unclear if this line will expand past the live-action characters and give D&D fans more accurate designs. However, the Human Rogue and Lord of Neverwinter has just joined the line with Forge. He will come with a goblet, dagger, and crossbow, and his outfit is nicely detailed, bringing his style to life. His head sculpt is another story, and it is hard to tell how it truly is unless we get one in hand. The new windowless packaging is nice and features some pretty amazing art, which is a nice touch. All of the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Golden Archive figures are priced at $24.99, and Forge can be purchased right now and here.

D&D Golden Archive Forge Debuts from Hasbro

"OPEN THE DOORS TO THE GOLDEN ARCHIVE. This 6-inch scale, premium Forge action figure is part of the action figures and collectibles inspired by Dungeons & Dragons lore and entertainment from nearly 50 years. Featuring the deco, articulation, and poseability one expects from Hasbro collectible figures with the characters, classes, and species you love from D&D. TM & ©2023 Wizards of the Coast LLC Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro."

6-INCH SCALE FORGE ACTION FIGURE: Featuring premium deco and multiple points of articulation for your display or play adventures

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSRIES: D&D dice are the D&D accessories of choice for boring humans, but this Rogue comes with the items befitting his class

INSPIRED BY THE DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MOVIE: Forge is a Human Rogue and currently the Lord of Neverwinter

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS HONOR AMONG THIEVES: Is part of the many realms of D&D, the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game

ROLL A PERCEPTION CHECK TO FIND MORE D&D GOLDEN ARCHIVE FIGURES: More 6-inch action figures means more D&D gifts. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.