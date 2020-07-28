Marvel Heavyweights Wave 2 Figurines Announced by Eaglemoss

Eaglemoss is getting marvelous this Fall with its new line of Hero Collector Marvel Heavyweight figurines. Each figurine shows off a nicely detailed sculpt of many of the iconic characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They are all 1:18th scale measuring in at roughly 4 to 5 inches tall and will be depicted in full cast metal. Eaglemoss is not kidding around with these new figures and will also come in a nice collectors tin. Wave 1 has already been revealed with Black Panther, Groot, Spider-Man, Captain America, and Iron Man. However, due to the hype and popularity of the figures, Eaglemoss has announced Wave 2 of the Hero Collector Marvel Heavyweights: Ant-Man, Star Lord, Captain Marvel, and War Machine. They are all ready to rock and rock this time with each one being super detailed and set to release in 2021. The first wave of figures is set for a September 2020 launch and will be found in Hot Topics, Local Comic Book Stores, and here. Bring home your Marvel Cinematic Universe love home with the new Heavyweight collection from Eaglemoss. Check out all the pictures and press release information below.

Eaglemoss Presents Wave 2 Marvel Heavyweights Collection Statues

"After a successful reveal at New York Toy Fair earlier this year, Hero Collector – designers, manufacturers, and publishers of high-quality collectibles from across the worlds of pop culture – is proud to announce Wave 2 of their Heavyweights collection featuring the world-famous Super Heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), captured in full cast metal!"

"These hand-painted figurines will be the second wave of the Hero Collector Heavyweights range, and faithfully reproduce the likenesses of the MCU's most beloved costumed characters at 1:18 scale (approximately 4-5 inches tall) atop a metal base. Each figurine comes in a stylish collector's tin, emblazoned with the character's logo and movie of origin. With the first wave scheduled to hit retail in September, this second wave will follow in Q1 2021, and feature characters including:

Ant Man, the smallest hero around! Scott Lang, ex-con and single father, was hand-picked by genius scientist Hank Pym to keep his awesome technology out of HYDRA's clutches. The figurine is clad in his iconic shrinking suit from Ant Man, complete with his insect-like helmet.

Captain Marvel, the mightiest Avenger of all! Gifted with incredible cosmic powers by alien technology, Carol Danvers spent years as an amnesiac Kree warrior – only to reclaim her past on Earth. The figurine is cracking her knuckles after the battles she faced in Captain Marvel.

Star-Lord, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy! Abducted from Earth as a child, Peter Quill has roamed the galaxy ever since as a legendary outlaw… at least, that's what he says. The figurine poses with the guns he used to fight Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

War Machine, the armor-plated patriot! Frustrated by Tony's irresponsible antics in Iron Man 2, Colonel James Rhodes stole and modified an Iron Man suit to become an armored Avenger in his own right. The figurine is wading into battle with all guns blazing – and that's a lot of guns…

This is all part of Hero Collector's concerted push into retail with new products, new packaging and new concepts, designed to reach a larger mainstream audience. The Hero Collector Heavyweights will be available from September 2020 at Hot Topic, comic shops and specialty retail, and direct from the Eaglemoss shop online."