Eaglemoss Reveals The World of Fallout is Coming To Hero Collector

Eaglemoss is diving into the wasteland and cracking open a vault as they have revealed their newest Hero Collector figurines. The company has just revealed their new partnership with Bethesda Softworks continues to grow with a new collectible for Fallout 4. Standing 5 inches tall, four new Hero Collectors are on the way as we scour the wasteland for survivors. These four figures will include the Sole Survivor, Nick Valentine, The Protectron, and even a Ghoul. Each Hero Collector is highly detailed and brings the world of Fallout to life. Each hand-painted model is perfect collectibles for gaming fans, and they are all priced at $24.95. Each Fallout 4 Hero Collector from Eaglemoss is up for pre-order right here, so be sure to get one for your collection.

"Hero Collector, designers of high-quality collectibles from across the worlds of pop culture, announced a new partnership with world-famous video game publisher Bethesda Softworks® last year. Now the vault doors are opening to reveal the first of these new initiatives – Fallout® figurines, a range of detailed statuettes showcasing famous friends and foes from the Fallout series! Set in a post-apocalyptic American wasteland, the Fallout series is renowned for its dark humour and retrofuture style. These hand-painted models are a perfect way for fans to celebrate the most iconic characters from the games, each standing roughly 5 inches tall at a 1:16 scale."

The first wave of models in the Fallout 1:16 figurine collection features characters from 2015's Fallout 4:

Sole Survivor, the main character of Fallout 4. When the bombs dropped, the Sole Survivor was sealed in Vault 111, trapped in cryogenic stasis. Woken over 200 years later, the Sole Survivor ventured into the Boston wasteland to search for their son Shaun – who was kidnapped from the frozen Vault by the secretive Institute…

Nick Valentine, a private eye with a heart of gold and a brain of silicone! A prototype "synth" with a mysterious past, this robotic detective became a companion of the Sole Survivor in Fallout 4, putting his skills as a geared-up gunslinger and hard-boiled hacker to good use.

Protectron, one of the most popular models in RobCo Industries' range of service robots! These bipedal automatons survived the destruction of civilization, and dutifully carry on with their programmed tasks – even if the years have made some of them a bit… quirky.

Feral Ghoul, a human transformed by overexposure to radiation. Immortal mutants with the appearance of rotting corpses, most ghouls are perfectly intelligent – albeit bitter and lonely. Feral ghouls are less fortunate – driven mad by radiation, they stalk the wasteland as terrifying, morbid predators…