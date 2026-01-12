Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pokemon

Eevee Comes to LEGO for Their New Pokémon Brick Collection

LEGO is getting bold as they enter the world of Pokémon with some brand new construction sets bringing iconic pocket monsters to life

Get ready to build the world of Pokémon as LEGO has just unveiled its newest sets that bring these Pocket Monsters to life. We have already seen that Pikachu is on the way, but the fun does not end there as another popular Pokémon is on the wya with Eevee. This set contains 587 pieces and will stand at 7.5" tall when fully built with poseable elements. Collectors and master builders will be able to pose Eevee in many ways as the set features an articulated head, limbs, ears, and tail.

Over the years, Eevee has emerged as a secondary mascot for the iconic Pokémon franchise, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. It is excellent to see Eevee and Pikachu kicking off this brand new collection of sets for LEGO, and there will surely be more to come. LEGO has put a lot of heart into these sets, including a homage to the series' legacy by even adding a small hidden Easter egg in the set, which references Eevee's many possible evolutions. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $59.99, and Eevee is set to ship on February 27, 2026, aka Pokémon Day.

New Pokémon LEGO Eevee Set Revealed

"Elevate your on-screen Trainer adventures into 3D form with the LEGO® Pokémon™ Eevee (72151) building kit for men and women. Taking fans of the video games back to bonding moments on their Trainer journey, this gaming merch for adults makes a cutePokémon room decor accessory. This Eevee figure is instantly recognizable from the world of Pokémon, with its cute face, and perky tail and ears."

"The limbs and head of this Normal-type LEGO Pokémon™ figure are movable and the tail can be angled. It can be posed into authentic positions so Eevee can be made to look like it's on the move, launching into action. Even its ears can be posed, dialing up the appeal of this charming display piece. Team up with friends and family with Build Together mode in the LEGO Builder app. Set contains 587 pieces."

