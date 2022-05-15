Elvira Mistress of the Dark Living Dead Doll Returns to Mezco Toyz

It looks like the Queen of Halloween is back as Mezco Toyz announces a re-release. Back by popular demand, Elvira Mistress of the Dark returns to the Living Dead Doll line-up. These popular and creepy dolls are a horror fans perfect collectible, and Elvira is back for fans who missed here the arts the around. Coming in at 10" tall, the Mistress of the Dark will feature 5 points of articulation and come with a dagger. Her iconic baring black dress with batty, teased hair makes a return as well, and the dagger can even be placed in her waist belt. Just like most Living Dead Dolls, she will come in a window box, which is perfect for in-box collectors. Everything about this doll checks that creepy factor, and horror fans will love it. If you missed the first release of the LDD Presents Elvira Mistress of the Dark, then this is your chance. The Queen of Halloween is priced at $55 and is set for an October – December 2022 release. Links are already live for the doll here and be sure to check out some of the other LDD members to enhance your creepy collection.

"The Queen of Halloween, Elvira® Mistress of the Dark™, joins the LDD Presents family! Elvira is a horror icon and quintessential symbol of all things spooky. Elvira® Mistress of the Dark™ sports her iconic baring black dress and batty, teased hair. The proprietress of horror comes complete with a dagger that she can hold and also store neatly on her waist belt. LDD Presents Elvira® Mistress of the Dark™ stands 10" tall and features 5 points of articulation. She is packaged in a window box, perfect for display."

"*This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors."