Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, spider-man

Embrace the Dark with Hasbro's New Black Suit Spider-Man Figure

Get ready to swing through the city in style as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new set of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel Legends figures

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's latest Black Suit Spider-Man figure inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game.

This collector's item captures Peter's new symbiote powers and upgraded intricate suit design.

Pre-order the 6-inch action figure with extra hands and web accessory from retailers or Hasbro Pulse.

Showcase Spider-Man's struggle against the dark symbiote with over 20 points of articulation.

The Black Suit makes its dramatic debut in PlayStation's exclusive video game Marvel's Spider-Man 2. This symbol was used to cure his childhood friend Harry Osborn, but after getting a hold of Peter, it grants him more new symbiote-based abilities. While the suit amplifies his power, it also slowly corrupts his personality, making him more ruthless and distant from his friends. Peter Parker struggles against the symbiote's influence throughout the game, leading him to fight back before it fully consumes him. Hasbro is now bringing this Black Suit version of Spider-Man to life with a new Marvel Legends figure from the video game.

Unlike the comic book version, this design features a more textured outfit rather than the sleek black design we all know in love. However, for this version of the Symbiote, it works great, and Hasbro has captured it perfectly. Peter will come with two pairs of extra hands and a brand new symbiote web-slinging accessory that will work well with other Black Suit Marvel Legends. Pre-orders for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Black Suit are expected to arrive on February 25 at 1 PM at most retailers, including Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Legends Marvel's Spider-Man Gamerverse – Symbiote Suit

"Peter Parker fights to save Marvel's New York from multiple threats, otherworldly and terrestrial. What sacrifices must be made to heal the world? Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Black Suit Peter Parker action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game."

"The Peter Parker Spider-Man figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands and web accessory for dynamic poses. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!