Harry Potter and Buckbeak Take To the Sky With New Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios is taking a trip down memory lane as they revisit Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban with their newest statue. The Boy Who Lived and Buckbeak is back as we take to the skies with the newest 1/10 scale statue. Standing 11.8" tall, Harry is captivated by the freedom of the hippogriff as the creature takes him for a ride. The Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban statue are very well done and sculpted to perfection. From the blowing motion of Harry's robe to the crafted fur of Buckbeak, this is one statue that fans will not want to miss. The Harry Potter and Buckbeak Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 from Iron Studios are priced at #349.99 and is set to release in December 2021. Pre-orders are live and can be found here, along with other upcoming wizarding world statues.

"Riding with open wings. Buckbeak is a fantastic creature, known as a hippogriff, with a gray tinge. Its back, legs and paws are like those of a horse, and its head and its front are like a bird of prey. The fantastic creature even has long wings that allow it to fly. Enthusiastic and full of adrenaline, provided by his first flight riding through the skies of Hogwarts, the young wizard, Harry Potter, screams and opens his arms when his new friend, and mascot, slides his right front paw across the waters of a lake in a sweeping maneuver. This iconic scene from the movie "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" is also proudly replicated by Iron Studios in the "Harry Potter and Buckbeak Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 – Harry Potter – Iron Studios" statue."

"Hagrid, the gentle Hogwarts game-keeper, introduced Buckbeak to Harry Potter in his first class of Treating Magical Creatures, and the young wizard's admiration and respect for the hippogriff earned his trust. Subsequently, Buckbeak was sentenced to death for attacking Draco Malfoy, after the boy insulted him, but Harry and Hermione saved him and the animal helped escape Sirius Black, who is Harry's godfather. After Sirius' death, Buckbeak was inherited by Harry who left him again in Hagrid's care, disguised with the name of Asafugaz."

"With Harry with open arms mounted on Buckbeak, with extreme care in every detail, seeking maximum fidelity both in the creature and in the figure of the protagonist played by actor Daniel Radcliffe, on a translucent base representing the lake of Hogwarts, the statue is added to the line of Harry Potter pieces from Iron Studios, which represent remarkable moments in the films of the saga created by British writer JK Rowling."