Batman Forever Sonar BatSuit is Back With Hot Toys Newest Release

The bat-signal lights up the night, say as Hot Toys is taking fans back to 1995 with their newest collectible reveals from the hit Tim Burton film Batman Forever. We originally saw this figure back in 2019, but not much has been heard since until today, that is. Hot Toys has finally announced their new Batman Sonar Suit that depicts Val Kilmer as the Caped Crusader once again. The Riddler and Two-Face better watch out as this figure is packed with realistic detail and accessories that will please any bat fan. The Dark Knight will stand 12" tall, features 30 points of articulation, and will be wearing a fabric cape. Hot Toys did develop a new Batman head sculpt for this figure with separate eye-rolling features to capture the film's portrayal. On top of that, he will come with swappable hands, underwater thruster, sonar lenses, Batarang, Batarang launcher, and a bat clamp launcher. Each of these tools will be a necessary piece to display the Dark Knight with and another way to bring justice to Gotham.

It is not often that fans get to relive classic collectible like this in the modern era. Batman Forever finally shows Robin join the bat family, and while his costume is a little "revealing," it's nice to see them fight together on the silver screen. Speaking of Robin, it does look like Robin will be able to join your collection as well, so be on the lookout for his reveal soon too. I hope we can see some of the villains get figures next as it would be great to see Tommy Lee-Jones Two-Face in figure form displayed next to this figure. The Hot Toys Batman Forever Sonar Suit will be price at $255 and set to release between April – June 2022. Payment plans are offered, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Batman Forever – Batman (Sonar Suit) 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure – Spending countless years mastering martial arts, criminal science, and advanced gadgets engineering, Bruce Wayne has turned himself into a crime fighter second to none. To protect his privacy and strike fear into the hearts of criminals in Gotham City, Wayne came up with Batman. Equipped with a cape and cowl and unique fighting devices, Batman set about the never-ending task of ridding Gotham City of crime."

"Inspired by the fan-favorite Batman Forever, Hot Toys is very excited today to introduce the 1/6th scale Batman (Sonar Suit) collectible figure with lots of gadgets! The movie-accurate collectible figure is meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Batman, featuring a newly developed masked head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs design; skillfully tailored Sonar Batsuit and cape; detail recreations of Batman's gadgets and weapons including Sonic Batarang, underwater thruster, Batarang launcher, Bat clamp launcher, a pair of Bat Sonar lenses; and a figure base. Kick start your Batman collection with the new figure today!"

Specifications

Product Code: MMS593

Product Name: Batman (Sonar Suit)

Height: Approximately 32 cm tall

Points of Articulations: 30

Special Features: Newly developed Batman helmeted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features, Sonar Batsuit with metallic gold belt buckle

The 1/6th scale Batman (Sonar Suit) Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Batman in Batman Forever

Newly developed Batman helmeted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features

Movie-accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture

Approximately 32 cm tall

Body with 30 points of articulation

Nine (9) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

Three (3) hands for holding weapons

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) Sonar Batsuit

One (1) black colored cape

One (1) utility belt with metallic gold colored buckle

One (1) pair of black colored forearm gauntlets

One (1) pair of black colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) underwater thruster

One (1) Sonic Batarang (foldable)

One (1) Batarang launcher with interchangeable modes (attachable to forearm)

One (1) Bat clamp launcher

Accessories:

One (1) pair of Bat Sonar lenses (attachable to head sculpt)

Specially painted figure stand with movie logo and character nameplate