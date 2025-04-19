Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman V Superman Alfred Pennyworth Comes to McFarlane Toys

A Crisis is coming upon the DC Multiverse but that is not stopping McFarlane Toys as they debut brand new DC Comics figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys introduces new Alfred Pennyworth figure from Batman V Superman.

Alfred, played by Jeremy Irons, reimagined as a tech-savvy, battle-hardened ally.

Alfred figure features 22 moving parts, fabric apron, tools, and extra hands.

DC Comics license returns to Mattel in 2026; future of McFarlane line unclear.

The DC Multiverse is preparing for a crisis as the legendary 7" scale toy line from McFarlane Toys has its day number. Mattel is taking back the DC Comics license in mid-2026, so it is unclear what will have to this popular action figure line. That is not stopping McFarlane Toys, though, as they are in full swing with a new set of DC Multiverse figures, including a new release from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Build up our Alfred Pennyworth collection as the infamous BAt-Family member his back with yet another cinematic release.

This version of Alfred, portrayed by Jeremy Irons, was reimagined as a tech-savvy, battle-hardened partner to Bruce Wayne rather than his traditional butler role. This version of Alfred is deeply involved in Bruce Wayne's crusade as Batman, providing tactical support, engineering assistance, and moral guidance. McFarlane brings him to life with an impressive figure that captures his likeness and features a fabric apron, tools, and swappable hands. The Batman V Superman Alfred will be released at select retailers, including McFarlane Toys Store, at $24.99 and set for a late April 2025 release.

Batman V Superman Alfred Pennyworth – DC Multiverse

"The British special forces veteran is more than just Bruce Wayne's butler or Batman's confidant. Alfred is a second father to Wayne and serves as his conscience when the never-ending fight against evil wears on the Caped Crusader."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the theatrical blockbuster Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn Of Justice

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

Accessories include a fabric apron, 6 extra hands and 5 tools, Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures

