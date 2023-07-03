Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, Obi Wan Kenobi, star wars

Embrace the Force with Iron Studios Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Statue

A new 1/10 Art Scale statue is on the way from Iron Studios has Obi-Wan Kenobi comes to life for the new hit Disney+ television series

Iron Studios is back with another Star Wars statue from the hit Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. They have finally unveiled the companion piece of their Star Wars Day Darth Vader statue. We return to the planet of Jabiim as Obi-Wan confronts his old Padawan and awakens his full power in the process. Forgetting the path of the Jedi, Obi-Wan has to remember who he is and what he has lost to awaken a new hope for the future. Iron Studios has faithfully captured the return of this Jedi Knight with a lightsaber in hand and a rocky terrain base. Both stays will pair perfectly to create the ultimate Star Wars scene that fans won't want to miss. The 1/10 Art Scale Obi-Wan is priced at $170, is set for a September 2024 release, and can be found here. Collectors can finish the set with the previously released Darth Vader, which can be seen here.

Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi Returns with Iron Studios

"Over the arid terrain of a nameless rocky moon, during the Empire's reign, a once powerful Jedi master faces his former disciple in a fight in a labyrinth of stone plateaus. Battling a Sith Lord, his relentless adversary is driven by hatred and fed by the Dark Side of the Force in his search for revenge. The old knight, although hurt, duels with his Lightsaber, motivated by the memories of the young twins Luke and Leia, whom he sworn to protect, he then overcomes the pain, reconnecting himself with the Force, and once again beats his former apprentice against all odds."

"From the praised Star Wars spin-off show from the streaming service Disney+, Iron Studios proudly present their Obi-Wan Kenobi – BDS Art Scale 1:10 Scale Statue, inspired by the sixth and last episode on the first season of the Obi-Wan Kenobi show, that completes the diorama set next to the statue of his rival Darth Vader, previously presented on May the Fourth, in celebration of the Star Wars Day."

