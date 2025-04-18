Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Embrace the Force with LEGO's New Brick-Built Star Wars Logo

The force is strong with LEGO as they return to a galaxy far, far away as they debut with brand new selection of Star Wars sets

Build a 3D version of the Star Wars logo from A New Hope with LEGO's latest adult model kit.

Enjoy a rewarding project capturing the smooth contours and secret greebling details of the logo.

Display your creation as unique home or office decor, perfect for any Star Wars enthusiast.

The Star Wars logo is easily one of the most iconic in entertainment history, instantly recognizable by its bold, yellow text. Originally designed by Suzy Rice under the direction of George Lucas for the 1977 film, the logo was meant to evoke a sense of imperial power and science fiction futurism. Over the decades, this logo has become synonymous with the epic space adventure, opening every Skywalker Saga leading into the opening crawl. LEGO is now bringing this iconic logo to life as they unveil their latest Star Wars set, which comes in at 700 pieces.

LEGO recently did this with the Marvel Comics logo, but that set did feature some surprising pop-out features with Marvel miniatures. This set does not and only focuses on the bright, bold yellow logo; however, there is a hidden scene featured inside, capturing the iconic opening to A New Hope. This set might not be for everyone, but it will surely enhance any growing LEGO Star Wars collection. Pre-orders for this brick built logo are already live for $59.99, and it is set for a May 1, 2025 release.

Brick-Built Star Wars Logo from LEGO

"Inspire nostalgic memories of epic stories, legendary characters, and dramatic scenes with this LEGO® brick-built Star Wars™ Logo sign (75407). A super creative gift for adult Star Wars fans, this buildable model kit for adults invites you to build your own 3D version of the iconic logo first seen in the opening credits of Star Wars: A New Hope™."

"Take time out to indulge your fandom and immerse yourself in a fun, rewarding creative project. Capture the smooth contours of each yellow letter and apply classic LEGO greebling details to the black areas between the letters. And look out for a delightful surprise hidden inside the 'T' of Star Wars. This LEGO Star Wars collectible build-and-display set, which can be placed on any flat surface, makes striking room decor for your home or office."

