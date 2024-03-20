Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, star wars

Embrace the Power of the Dark Side with RSVLTS New Star Wars Drop

The Dark Side is growing and RSVTS is embracing the power as they debut a new Star Wars collection of button-downs and more

Article Summary RSVLTS unveils a new Star Wars Dark Side Collection featuring Sith-inspired designs.

Collection includes button-downs and hybrid shorts with iconic Empire and bounty hunter themes.

Highlighting the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace with a special Darth Maul shirt.

Items range from sizes XS to 4XL and are available on RSVLTS.com and their app.

Are you ready to embrace the darkness? Prepare to channel the sinister energy of the Sith Lords with RSVLTS' latest Star Wars Dark Side Collection. Featuring five new button-up shirts inspired by the iconic villains of the galaxy far, far away, this collection is a must-have for any aspiring Sith Lord. The collection includes a sinister assemblage of five Star Wars Dark Side designs all being epic tributes to the baddest beings in the galaxy. From The Phantom Menace to the adventures of Ahsoka, RSVLTS covered all of their bases here as they step into the darkest depths of the Force. This collection will consist of the following:

The Empire Wuz Here Lay claim to the galaxy as the Empire grows in power, and RSVLST captures it all with their graffiti-style Dark Side button-down. Step into the Legacy of the Skywalker Saga with iconic Sith Lords like Kylo Ren, Darth Maul, The Emperor, and Darth Vader. From Wanted Rebellion Posters to Imperial Starships, this Kunuflex button-down will surely fuel the Dark Side within you.



Thrawn's Pawns The Empire is back! Coming out of the events of Ahsoka, Grand Admiral Thrawn and his Night Troopers are ready to rule the galaxy, and RSVLTS helps them do just that. This sweet all-white button-down features Thrawn and his Night Troopers in glorious fashion plastered all over. Companion Hybrid Shorts will even be released alongside this shirt and will quickly help take your power and army to new levels. Bring Order to your wardrobe with the next era of Star Wars and the Dark Side.



Any Method Necessary A new bounty awaits as iconic Bounty Hunters from the Star Wars galaxy have landed at RSVLTS. Stand out with this bright pop art-styled button-down that features all of the galaxy's deadliest hunters with Bossk, IG-88, De,ngar, 4-LOM, Zuckuss, and of course, Boba Fett. Get the job done by any means and snag up the matching Hybrid Shorts for the ultimate look while you cash in.



Quite Operational The Empire grows in power as they get their ultimate weapon up and running to shut down the growing Rebellion. RSVLTS has captured not only the schematics of the Death Star but also other legendary Imperial machines. Transport Troops with the AT-AT or take flight with TIE Fighters, TIE Bombers, and Imperial Shuttles. Build up your Empire with this slick design that will have the Rebels indeed looking for you.



The Force and The Phantom Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace with RSVLTS last button-down design. At last, it is time to revea; atemselves to the Jedi, at last, they will have their revenge. Featuring multiple depictions of Darth Maul and the iconic Duel of Fates, this style brings The Phantom Menace to life. The Dark Side is ready to rise with your wardrobe with this red button-down that captures the hate and power of Darth Maul like never before.



Whether you're pledging your allegiance to the Empire or simply channeling your inner Sith Lord, the RSVLTS Star Wars Dark Side Collection is for you. It offers something for every Star Wars fan from across the Skywalker Saga and more, featuring some of the galaxy's most notorious villains. Each of these Kunuflex button-downs will be offered from sizes XS to 4XL and will be offered in classic & women's styles/sizes. Some Dark Side designs even feature companion Hybrid Shorts and Kunu Koolers to help spread the Empire's Reign throughout your day. Prepare to rule the galaxy in style right now on RSVLTS.com and on their app. May the Force be with you!

