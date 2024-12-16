Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, star wars

Enhance Your Jedi Training with Disney's Latest Star Wars Collectible

Disney is here to help you skills with this Jedi Training Remote and Hilt that will your training to new levels and makes a great collectible

Article Summary Unleash your inner Jedi with Disney's new Star Wars Jedi Training Remote and Hilt.

Recreate Luke's training with a motorized droid featuring LED lights and sounds.

Three difficulty levels help fans enhance Lightsaber skills and connect with the Force.

Available on shopDisney for $89.99, start your journey to Jedi mastery today.

Disney wants to help train the next era of Jedi as they unveil their newest Star Wars collectible. The Jedi Training Remote has been brought to life in Star Wars: A New Hope, which was shown with Luke Skywalker in a test to become a Jedi. Aboard the Millennium Falcon, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced Luke to the basics of lightsaber combat and the Force by using a training remote. Initially, Luke struggles to deflect the shots, relying solely on his sight and reflexes. However, when Obi-Wan advises him to trust the Force and wear a blast shield over his eyes, Luke begins to connect with the Force, successfully deflecting the remote's attacks.

In the film, this hovering Star Wars droid shoots small blaster bolts as a target for practice, and now Disney has brought one to life with their latest release. The Star Wars Jedi Training Remote and Hilt allow fans to hone their Lightsaber skills with a motorized droid, which has three training levels. This training session is all LED-based, with the droid and hilt changing color depending on a hit or a miss, and sounds are also featured. Collectors can start their journey to be a Jedi right now for $89.99 on shopDisney.

Jedi Training Remote and Hilt with Batteries – Star Wars

"Inspired by the ones used by Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope, this Jedi Training Remote and Hilt R1 can help you hone your Lightsaber skills. The hilt features a shortened light-up blade that changes color to register strikes and blocks. A digital read out on the base lets you keep track of your progress, and realistic lights and sounds heighten the experience. Before long you will be a Master and you can imagine hearing Obi-Wan Kenobi say: "You see? You can do it."

Magic in the details

Set includes training sphere and Lightsaber hilt

Hilt features shortened built-in blade with LED light

Light changes color to designate strikes and blocks

Motorized training sphere

Three modes of play with varying levels of difficulty

