Enjoy the Holidays with the LEGO City Holiday Adventure Camper Van

Holiday fun goes on the road as a new LEGO City set is on the way from LEGO with the new Holiday Camper Van. Coming in at 385 pieces, it is time to relax and enjoy some time away this holiday season. This vacation-themed set features a modern camper for a family of three. The camper gives fans realistic brick-built detail that will include a kitchen, toilet, bunk beds, and even a crib. A few other accessories are included, like a table with chairs and a toy guitar, and enjoy some time under the stairs with a campfire. This LEGO City set will consist of mom, dad, and baby minifigures, and fans will be able to add this fun camper to their growing collection. Create a family fun side this holiday, or take this cute couple on a fun holiday adventure with their baby. These simple sets are elegant, but the storytelling opportunities are endless, and this set is priced at only $29.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the Holiday Adventure Camper Van is expected to be released in January 2025.

LEGO City Holiday Adventure Camper Van

"Kids can travel wherever their imaginations take them with the LEGO® City Holiday Adventure Camper Van toy (60454). This fun vacation vehicle set for ages 6 and up comes with lots of realistic features, including a modern living space with a kitchen, toilet, bunk beds and crib. The set also includes a table and 2 chairs for indoor and outdoor use, plus a toy guitar and campfire. Just add the mom and dad minifigures with their baby for imaginative play and storytelling."

"This LEGO City camping toy includes a step-by-step printed construction guide. Kids can also enjoy a fun and intuitive building adventure with the LEGO Builder app, where they can zoom in, rotate the models in 3D, track their progress as they build, and explore and save other playsets."

