Enter The Matrix with Neo as Diamond Unveils New 1,000 Piece Statue

Some brand new statues are on the way from Diamond Select Toys including a The Matrix Neo Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust

Keanu Reeves' iconic Neo is captured in his classic black trench coat and sunglasses on a wired, trippy base.

This highly detailed bust, designed by Joe Allard and sculpted by Rocco Tartamella, is priced at $200.

Pre-orders are live online and at local comic book stores, with release expected in Q2 2025.

Get ready to follow the White Rabbit as Diamond Select Toys is entering The Matrix with a brand-new collectible. The One, Neo has returned for a new limited edition bust that stands at t10" tall. Neo is the main protagonist from The Matrix franchise, who revolutionized the entire world of cinema with his first appearance. Portrayed by Keanu Reeves, Neo starts out as Thomas Anderson, who is a hacker who is seeking the truth about the enigmatic Matrix. He is eventually revealed to be "The One," a messianic figure who is destined to liberate humanity from the rule of intelligent machines. Neo even returned for three more films after with The Matrix Reloaded, Revolutions, and the latest installment, Resurrections.

Diamond Select Toys now celebrates Neo's enduring legacy with a stunning new 1,000-piece limited edition Legends in 3D bust. This meticulously crafted bust captures Neo in his signature black trench coat and sunglasses, embodying his signature 90s look. This bust is quite trippy, as well, as it shows The One plugged into the system with his uniquely crafted base showing wires and tubes. Diamond Select did capture the likeness of Keanu Reeves quite well for this piece, which is priced at $200. Fans can enter The Matrix in Q2 2025, and pre-orders are already live online as well as at the Local Comic Book Stores.

The Matrix Neo Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! There is no spoon! Based on his appearance in the first Matrix movie, this ½ scale bust of hacker-turned-hero Neo features movie likeness and a detailed base incorporating wires and tubes, as if he is still connected to the Matrix. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this bust is limited to only 1000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella!"

