Enter the Rancor Pit with Regal Robot's New Star Wars Maquette Replica

Coming to life from Return of the Jedi, Regal Robot is back with a new Star Wars Concept Maquette Replica with the deadly Rancor

Each 10.5” tall collectible is meticulously hand-painted and made in the U.S.A.

Phil Tippett, ILM head, personally signs the limited edition of 150 pieces.

Available for $1,299 with payment plans, shipping begins from Q1 2024.

Regal Robot is back once again with another impressive Concept Maquette Replica from the world of Star Wars. It is time to return to Jabba's Palace for their latest creature, as the Rancor is back and hungry. Coming right off the screen of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, this maquette was recreated from the original film artifact as well as high resolution 3D scanning. The Rancor stands at 10.5" tall and is hand-painted to perfection, giving Star Wars fans a truly unique collectible. To make things better, Regal Robot has teamed up with the head of the Industrial Light & Magic's creature shop, Phil Tippett. The Legendary creature creator has hand-signed each of the included metal plaques for this Concept Maquette Replica edition. Star Wars fans will want to act fast as the Signature Edition is quite limited and is only getting 150 pieces. Collectors can find the Rancor Archive Collection Concept Statue from Regal Robot right here for $1,299, with payment plans offered.

Rancor Concept Maquette Replica – Phil Tippett Signature Edition

"This signature edition Rancor™ Concept Maquette Replica is part of our Star Wars™ Archive Collection, a continuation and expansion of our work creating authentic replicas with impeccable lineage. This maquette was the first step in designing the classic Rancor creature. With hands-on access to the original film artifact and high resolution 3D scanning, our team crafted a faithful recreation of the concept maquette for this fan-favorite beast from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™."

"Legendary creature creator and head of the ILM creature shop for that film, Phil Tippett, hand-signed each of the metal plaques for this edition. At approximately 10.75" tall (including the wood display base), each is cast in heavy polyurethane resin. 100% made in the U.S.A., every replica in this edition is meticulously hand painted by the artists in our New York studio, making each a unique tribute to the artistry involved behind the scenes of our favorite films! Each statue in this signature edition includes a metal plaque and COA. Each is hand packed in a gloss black box with die-cut foam insert, and double-boxed for shipping."

Signature Edition is Limited to only 150 pieces

Includes display base and metal plaque

Plaques are hand-signed by Phil Tippett and hand-numbered

1:1 scale to the original maquette

Part of our Archive Collection, mastered from a high-resolution 3D scan of the original artifact

Hand painted, making each a unique work of art

Made in the U.S.A.

Includes Regal Robot COA

Special up-to-12-Month Payment Plan (with adjustable down payment and length options) available! See here for full payment plan details.

Maquette numbers will be allocated based on the order checkout is completed.

This item is in production and paid-in-full orders will begin shipping in small waves starting in Q1 2024, continuing in small batches through Q3 of 2024

