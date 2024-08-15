Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, venom

Enter the Symbiote: Hot Toys Reminds Marvel Fans That We Are Venom

Get ready to get a glorious taste of symbiote as we get a closer look at the Venom: Let There Be Carnage 1/6 scale figure from Hot Toys

The Sonyverse has introduced Marvel fans to a new and unique take on the Lethal Protector, also known as Venom. Played by Tom Hardy, he brought a darkly comedic and chaotic portrayal of Eddie Brock to life and in series without a key component, Spider-Man. Debuting in 2018, Venom brought a truly menacing version of this Lethal Protector to the big screen since Spider-Man 3. This version of the character exists outside the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe, carving out a niche that blends horror, action, and plenty of humor. Then he returned to screen in 2021 with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, pitting the future King in Black against another iconic and deadly symbiote, Carnage. Thanks to Sideshow Collectibles, we are embracing this legendary symbiote with a showcase of the 1/6 scale Let There Be Carnage Hot Toys Venom.

This is a figure that I have been dying to get my hands on, and it is everything a massive Venom fan could dream of. The figure features an intricately sculpted body with a more rubbery finish, which only adds to the aesthetic of this release. The body is massive and menacing, coming in at a whopping 15" tall, and is captured with defined muscle textures, a sleek black finish, and those white veins coursing throughout. Unlike the first film, the symbiote gets a nice upgrade in Let There Be Carnage with tendrils and a massive symbiote black sickle in this film. Hot Toys was sure to make sure he came with two sets of wired tendrils, a sickle, and plenty of symbiote power to help take your display and his power to new levels.

As a massive Venom fan, Tom Hardy brought a very interesting dynamic to the role of Venom, and it was fun to see unfold on screen. This figure captures all the beauty that you want in this Lethal Protector and then some with his towering presence. The team behind this figure did an incredible job, but the piece that truly stands out is the three head sculpts that are included. Not only is there a closed-mouth portrait, but the open-mouth version captures his jagged teeth and even has swappable tongues. However, it is the Eddie Brock/ Venom portrait that is the real grail here as it captures the likeness of Tom Hardy perfectly and is a true work of Venom. Each of these beauties has a magnetic feature, allowing Marvel collectors to easily swap between heads, which is a beautiful touch.

This version of the character gets quite a lot of criticism, but hopefully, we will see a Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man go toe-to-toe with this beauty in the future. Hot Toys did a remarkable job bringing this figure to life, and it is like he was plucked right off the screen with a sleek finish, glorious sculpts, and a venomous attitude. Despite diverging from Venom's traditional comic book origins, the Sonyverse stands on its own, and this figure helps capture just that. We have yet to see a Marvel Cinematic Universe version to take your Spider-Man: No Way Home collection to new levels and add Venom into the mix. Collectors can bring home and purchase this figure today right now from Sideshow Collectibles. The legacy of this symbiote is not over just yet, as Venom: The Last Dance arrives in theaters on October 25, 2024.

