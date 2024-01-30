Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Escape the Empire with LEGO's New Star Wars Tantive IV Model

Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of LEGO Star Wars with an impressive assortment of new set from replica ships to iconic scenes

Article Summary LEGO Star Wars celebrates its 25th anniversary with a new Tantive IV model.

The Tantive IV set includes 654 pieces and anniversary display base.

Priced at $79.99, the model will be released in March 2024 with pre-orders live.

Recreate A New Hope's opening scene with this mid-scale, collectible LEGO replica.

The Death Star plans have been acquired, and the Rebel Alliance is trying to escape from the clothes of the Empire. LEGO has announced that a new set of mid-scale starships is on the way to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars. One of those ships comes from the opening sequence of A New Hope with the Tantive IV. Disguised as a diplomatic mission, Princess Leia hides aboard this ship with C-3PO and R2-D2 not far behind. Coming in at 654 pieces, the Tantive IV measures 12.5" wide and gets an anniversary base. A lot of detail and secrets are packed into this set, and it will be an excellent set to display for any fans of the Original Trilogy. The LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV Anniversary set is pieced at $79.99, it is set for a Mach 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live.

LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV 25th Anniversary Set1

"Build the excitement you felt when you watched the opening scene of Star Wars: A New Hope all over again with this buildable LEGO brick model of the Tantive IV starship. Feel the power of your creative force as you capture instantly recognizable details of an iconic starship, first seen being chased by a Star Destroyer. Place your Star Wars vehicle on the build and display stand then add the nameplate and a LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary brick to complete an attention-grabbing centerpiece."

Collectible Tantive IV build-and-display model – Recreate the excitement of the opening scene of A New Hope as you build this mid-scale LEGO brick version of an iconic starship

Authentically detailed vehicle – Use LEGO bricks to capture iconic features of the Tantive IV, as seen in Star Wars: A New Hope, including its 11 engines and turbolasers

Made for display – The buildable stand has a nameplate and LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary brick, and it's designed to display the Tantive IV

Part of the LEGO Starship Collection – This set is part of a collectible series featuring mid-scale buildable models of iconic Star Wars starships

Build and display – This LEGO vehicle measures over 6 in. (15 cm) high, 12.5 in. (32 cm) long and 4 in. (11 cm) wide

