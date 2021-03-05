 Evangelion x Godzilla Collab Arrives With Mechagodzilla From Aoshima

Aoshima has unveiled one of the craziest and most badass crossover creations to date as they combine the hit anime series Evangelion with the Godzilla franchise. That is right, NERV has done the impossible and made their own EVA combat Godzilla with their very own Mechagodzilla. This figure combines the might beast from the 2002 film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla with the coloring and stylings of EVA Unit-01 from Evangelion. This buildable kit from Aoshima stands roughly 9.5 inches tall and is prepainted and just waiting for assembly.

This creation kicks off the new Godzilla vs. Evangelion line, and we can not wait to see what else will be released. This design is something truly unique and combines two iconic franchises in a way we never thought possible. The Godzilla vs. Evangelion Mechagodzilla (Type-3 Kiryu EVA Unit-01 Color Ver.) Model Kit for Aoshima is priced at $164.99. The crossover figure is expected to release in June 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. What other creations would you like to see come out of this line next time? More EVA's? More monsters?

"From Aoshima comes a new collaboration combining Godzilla and Evangelion as they have never been seen before. One of the first in this new line of pre-painted, snap-together model kits is Mechagodzilla (Type-3 Kiryu EVA Unit-01 Color Ver.). This kit combines the machine body of the Mechagodzilla from the 2002 movie Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla and the mainly purple EVA Unit-01's coloring."

Product Features

9.45 inches (24cm)

Made of PS, ABS, and PVC

Based on Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla and Evangelion

Part of the Godzilla vs. Evangelion line

Instructions may or may not include English translation.

Box Contents

Pieces to build Mechagodzilla Type-3 Kiryu EVA Unit-01

Instructions