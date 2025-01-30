Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Evil Wally West Races in with New McFarlane Toys Dark Flash Figure

The DC Multiverse awaits as McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of figures right from the pages of DC Comics wih Dark Flash

Article Summary Discover the intense origin of Dark Flash, a darker version of Wally West from an alternate future.

McFarlane Toys unveils a detailed Dark Flash figure in a striking scarlet and silver costume.

Features include a 7" scale with 22 articulation points, perfect for posing and display.

Secure your Dark Flash figure now for $22.99, with other releases like Tempest coming March 2025.

Dark Flash, also known as Walter West, first appeared in DC Comics The Flash #150 (1999) during the "Chain Lightning" storyline. In an alternate future, Walter is a version of Wally West who would lose his wife, Linda Park, which would lead him down a darker path. Dark Flash would embrace more brutal methods to stop crime, including killing the bad guys. His arrival in the main DC Universe created tension for our Wally West Flash, showing how dark a further could be without his wife. The Dark Flash did not last long in the DC Universe, but ideas like this would easily help inspire the future DC Comics Dark Multiverse and the Dark Nights: Metal event. Walter is now back as McFarlane Toys brings this deep-cut alternate-Flash to life for the DC Multiverse. He is featured in his scarlet and silver costume with blue Speed Force elements. Pre-orders are already live for $22.99, and he will join other new DC Multiverse releases like Tempest with a March 2025 release.

DC Comics Dark Flash: Walter West (New Kid in Town)

"A new logo, a new costume, and a new Flash begin a startling new era for the Fastest Man Alive! There's a super-fast stranger in town, and he's calling himself the Flash. But who is this world-weary, battle-scarred hero in a fearsome, nearly all-black costume?"

DARK FLASH (WALTER WEST) as featured in DC comics.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 lightning effects, figure display base and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

