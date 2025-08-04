Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Exclusive G1 Transformers Retro Autobot Brawn Arrives from Hasbro

A new G1 Transformers Retro figure is coming soon from Hasbro as Autobot Brawn is ready for action in retro packaging

Article Summary Retro G1 Autobot Brawn joins the Transformers lineup with vintage packaging for nostalgia lovers

Brawn converts from robot to SUV in 23 steps and features his signature orange and green color scheme

Includes a blaster and spare tire accessory, channeling his classic 1980s Mini-Vehicle style

Walmart exclusive collectible available for pre-order now, releasing in October 2025 for $24.97

The Retro G1‑inspired Autobot Brawn was revealed for the recent Walmart Collector Con Summer 2025. Just like Seaspray, this Transformers release offers a nostalgic throwback for old-school fans with vintage styling and packaging modeled on the original Generation 1 aesthetic. Brawn is an Autobot known for his brute strength, endurance, and tough, no-nonsense attitude. He is a smaller Autobot, but he surely packs a punch with the ability to lift and carry weights far beyond what his frame suggests.

Brawn specializes in off-road missions, which is why he converts into an SUV in only 23 steps. Standing at 5" tall, this classic G1 Autobot is fetaures his iconic orange chest and green deco inspired by the Transformers Mini‑Vehicle Brawn. Brawn is locked and loaded with a blaster as well as a spare tire, becuase you can never be careful againts those Decepticons. Everything is packed in a slick retro inspired blister card and is a Walmart Exclusive. Pre-orders are already live online and he is priced at $24.97 with a October 2025 release date.

TRANSFORMERS RETRO G1 AUTOBOT BRAWN

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available Fall 2025 at participating retailers.) Re-experience the nostalgia of your favorite G1 action figures with the TRANSFORMERS Retro Autobot Brawn toy! Toy converts from robot to SUV in 23 steps. To Brawn, Earth is essentially a hostile environment, and he loves it."

"He's strong, rugged, and agile. He delights in challenges and is sorry for those not as tough as himself. TRANSFORMERS Retro G1 action figures feature vintage styling, accessories, and special package art and tech specs. Clip out and save the on-box tech specs to share, then see how this figure stacks up against other heroic Autobots and evil Decepticons (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

