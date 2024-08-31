Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, Beast Kingdom, dc comics

The Batman (2022) Arrives with New Figure from Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is embracing the night as they debut a new set of Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures capturing the legacy of Batman over the years

Article Summary Beast Kingdom debuts new 8" Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure from 2022's The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves.

Robert Pattinson stars as a dark, noir-inspired version of Batman, emphasizing his detective skills.

The figure includes 22 points of articulation, a Grappling Hook, Batarang, swappable hands, and a fabric cape.

Pre-orders are live for the $49.99 figure set to ship in December 2024, celebrating Batman's 85th Anniversary.

Batman was the latest iteration of the Caped Crusader to hit the big screen in 2022 and was directed by Matt Reeves. This film presented a darker, more noir-inspired take on the legendary DC Comics hero, starring Robert Pattinson. This younger version of Batman shows off his early years as Gotham's vigilante detective and puts a lot more focus on his detective skills than in previous films. The story follows the arrival of a new wicked portrayal of The Riddler, who exposes the corruption and decay at the heart of Gotham City.

Beast Kingdom is ready to help destroy the crime inside Gotham by unleashing their very own Batman Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure, standing at 8" tall and has 22 points of articulation. The figure is highly detailed; he will come with a Grappling Hook, a batarang, a variety of swappable hands, and a sweet fabric cape. This marks the fourth Batman figure to arrive from the Beast Kingdom followed by Clooney, Kilmer, and the 1989 Keaton. Pre-orders are already live for these new Batman 85th Anniversary figures for only $49.99 and are set for a December 2024.

Return to 2022 with Beast Kingdom and The Batman

"Batman represents the delicate balance between justice and darkness. In 2022's The Batman, this core theme is explored with fresh depth. Robert Pattinson's portrayal reveals a Dark Knight shrouded in shadows, bringing to life a complex, multi-layered character. As Batman solves riddles and encounters victims, he gradually uncovers Gotham City's hidden darkness and the long-buried secrets of the Wayne family."

Exquisite Head Sculpt: Featuring a meticulously crafted Batman head sculpt that captures Robert Pattinson's facial features and expressions from the film.

Included Accessories: One pair of relaxed hands One pair of fists One pair of weapon holding hands One Batarang One pair of Grappling Hook launcher (Collapsed State/Extended State) Fabric Cape



