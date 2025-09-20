Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys
Exclusive Platinum Edition Batman Returns Max Shrek Figure Revealed
A Crisis of Infinite Earths is upon McFarlane Toys but that is not stopping them as new Batman Returns figures are on the way
Article Summary
- McFarlane Toys reveals a Platinum Edition Max Shreck figure from Batman Returns, sculpted after Christopher Walken
- Exclusive pre-orders for the Max Shreck figure are live at GameStop, with releases at Target and Walmart in October 2025
- The 7-inch deluxe figure boasts 22 points of articulation, an extra head, display stand, and art card with biography
- Max Shreck joins new Batman Returns figures, releasing alongside Catwoman, Penguin, and Batman in the series
McFarlane Toys is stepping into the DC Multiverse once again with a new set of Theatrical Edition figures. In Batman Returns (1992), Max Shreck, played by Christopher Walken, is a powerful Gotham City businessman and the film's human antagonist. Unlike the Penguin or Catwoman, Max has no costume or superpowers; his weapon is influence. This corrupt industrialist with political ambitions, Shreck, seeks to build a massive power plant that secretly drains energy from Gotham. When his secretary, Selina Kyle, uncovers his plot, he attempts to murder her by pushing her out a window, unwittingly creating Catwoman.
Shreck later allies with Penguin, helping craft his public image and launching a mayoral campaign to oust Batman and gain more control over Gotham. Now, Max Shreck is back as a new limited edition Platinum Edition figure from McFarlane Toys. This chase figure captures the likeness of Walken perfectly, with this figure going up for pre-order exclusively at GameStop, followed by in-store drops at Target and Walmart in October 2025. Pre-orders are already live for $34.99 and are releasing alongside the rest of the figures with Catwoman, Penguin, and Batman.
DC Theatrical Batman Returns Max Shreck Deluxe
"The sequel to "Batman™" pits the caped crusader against his most fiendish opponents yet: the evil Penguin™ and the sinuous and mysterious Catwoman. Collect this and other McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures!"
- Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the iconic 1992 theatrical film Batman Returns
- Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play
- Includes extra head portrait and figure display base
- Included collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back
- Max Shreck is featured in Deluxe Theatrical Edition window box packaging with blue foil