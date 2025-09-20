Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Exclusive Platinum Edition Batman Returns Max Shrek Figure Revealed

A Crisis of Infinite Earths is upon McFarlane Toys but that is not stopping them as new Batman Returns figures are on the way

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a Platinum Edition Max Shreck figure from Batman Returns, sculpted after Christopher Walken

Exclusive pre-orders for the Max Shreck figure are live at GameStop, with releases at Target and Walmart in October 2025

The 7-inch deluxe figure boasts 22 points of articulation, an extra head, display stand, and art card with biography

Max Shreck joins new Batman Returns figures, releasing alongside Catwoman, Penguin, and Batman in the series

McFarlane Toys is stepping into the DC Multiverse once again with a new set of Theatrical Edition figures. In Batman Returns (1992), Max Shreck, played by Christopher Walken, is a powerful Gotham City businessman and the film's human antagonist. Unlike the Penguin or Catwoman, Max has no costume or superpowers; his weapon is influence. This corrupt industrialist with political ambitions, Shreck, seeks to build a massive power plant that secretly drains energy from Gotham. When his secretary, Selina Kyle, uncovers his plot, he attempts to murder her by pushing her out a window, unwittingly creating Catwoman.

Shreck later allies with Penguin, helping craft his public image and launching a mayoral campaign to oust Batman and gain more control over Gotham. Now, Max Shreck is back as a new limited edition Platinum Edition figure from McFarlane Toys. This chase figure captures the likeness of Walken perfectly, with this figure going up for pre-order exclusively at GameStop, followed by in-store drops at Target and Walmart in October 2025. Pre-orders are already live for $34.99 and are releasing alongside the rest of the figures with Catwoman, Penguin, and Batman.

DC Theatrical Batman Returns Max Shreck Deluxe

"The sequel to "Batman™" pits the caped crusader against his most fiendish opponents yet: the evil Penguin™ and the sinuous and mysterious Catwoman. Collect this and other McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the iconic 1992 theatrical film Batman Returns

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes extra head portrait and figure display base

Included collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Max Shreck is featured in Deluxe Theatrical Edition window box packaging with blue foil

